DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

Xoruz

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #350 on: September 06, 2021, 11:47:30 AM
Quote from: Jay33 on September 06, 2021, 09:58:01 AM
Do we know if they're planning on continuing with the same cast they originally had, or if they will be starting over with a new one when they continue?

From Phil at ATX TV Festival.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJ0iWztKBFA&t=1661s

Quote
There's no guarantee that when we reset that everybody who was there is going to be able to come back.
georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #351 on: September 06, 2021, 09:51:15 PM
They have been trying to make 2021 work but it seems to me that things are not looking good for 2021. But there is definitely hope for soon...my guess would be early 2022.
Jjw26

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #352 on: September 09, 2021, 02:36:09 PM
https://deadline.com/2021/09/the-amazing-race-return-cbs-this-season-covid-production-delays-1234829832/

Deadline is reporting that TAR33 will begin filming but the article gives no information on when just that the season is in preproduction.
theschnauzers

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #353 on: September 09, 2021, 03:29:54 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on September 09, 2021, 02:36:09 PM
https://deadline.com/2021/09/the-amazing-race-return-cbs-this-season-covid-production-delays-1234829832/

Deadline is reporting that TAR33 will begin filming but the article gives no information on when just that the season is in preproduction.
My reading of that article is that nothing in it is new. The only thing new is a green light for a new edition of Celebrity Big Brother, which I suspect is happening because of the pandemic delay in restarting production for TAR 33.
I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #354 on: September 09, 2021, 04:02:23 PM
Elisse just shared this article on her Instagram. I am taking it as a good sign.
georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #355 on: September 09, 2021, 10:24:37 PM
https://www.tvinsider.com/1012998/amazing-race-season-33-return-production-2021-2022

"Its a good day for fans of the hit CBS competition series The Amazing Race, as it was announced that the show will be back this season after production was delayed due to the pandemic. The announcement was made by CBS Entertainments Senior Executive Vice President of Programming Thom Sherman during the networks Television Critics Association press tour panel on September 9.

The series, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, only filmed three episodes of the new season before production was shut down in February 2020. The previous season finished filming before the pandemic and premiered in October 2020. With things now back on track, Season 33 has officially begun pre-production."
I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #356 on: September 10, 2021, 09:04:13 AM
So what do you think when they start filming? October? November?
RachelLeVega

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #357 on: September 10, 2021, 02:15:17 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on September 10, 2021, 09:04:13 AM
So what do you think when they start filming? October? November?
If 33 is aiming for a post-Super Bowl February 2022 premiere, likely mid-November as usual.
LandonM170

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #358 on: September 10, 2021, 02:51:34 PM
Read the article yesterday and I am super excited! This doesn't confirm of course that a new season will air by May 2022 however it is great knowing pre-production is back and that they are planning to film probably from Nov - Dec 2021.
stunami

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #359 on: September 10, 2021, 06:29:18 PM
Im really suprise.. happy tho!
I think an easier way for them to film would be to do like TARAustralia and keep teams at the airport and release them on a 5 mins break. This way, this eliminates the unknown factor of custums.
I guess we should start looking at which country are easy to access and are safe!
Bookworm

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #360 on: September 10, 2021, 07:14:22 PM
Quote from: stunami on September 10, 2021, 06:29:18 PM
Im really suprise.. happy tho!
I think an easier way for them to film would be to do like TARAustralia and keep teams at the airport and release them on a 5 mins break. This way, this eliminates the unknown factor of custums.
I guess we should start looking at which country are easy to access and are safe!
They already release teams en masse after customs. I believe they started this in TAR31? There are several instances in TAR32 where teams are held (sometimes up to several hours!) and released from the airport at the same time, like where everyone's sprinting out of the Tobago or Bogotá airports in the same frame.
Malcooolm

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #361 on: September 10, 2021, 07:41:12 PM
Cautiously optimistic! Even if it's the most boring country with three legs each in countries we've visited a million times, I'm just happy to have the race back in the not-so-far future  :conf:
OMGitsGARRET

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #362 on: September 10, 2021, 09:34:24 PM
So how do we think this will all even work out?

Are they going to be required to wear masks 24/7 while out on the race course? Will they allow teams to take taxis? Will everything be self-drive? Will they be allowed to ask locals for directions? Will there be legs in cities? Will there be legs in crowded areas? Or will all legs be contained to secluded rural areas? Will there be Pit Stop greeters? Will teams have to be socially/physically distanced from each other? So many things might be different so I'm curious to see what we think might change.

Also what areas of the world do we think they could even go to? What countries are open, don't require large quarantines, and have a low amount of cases?

And how do we think this will all shape up from the view of restarting mid-way through? Are all of the remaining teams going to be able to come back? Will they bring back some of the already eliminated teams? Will they resume in the country they last left off at?

So many questions we obviously don't have answers to yet, but it's interesting to discuss
BourkieBoy

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #363 on: September 10, 2021, 10:10:09 PM
I'm probably most eager to see if they decide to restart the Race from the Pit Stop at the end of Leg 3 and if they are going to continue with the original route they planned, as if the shutdown never ever occurred.

Or, will Season 33 completely start over from scratch, disregarding the already filmed three legs and film 12 new legs for the season and show the three legs they already filmed, as a part of a three part "Special Spin-Off Series" after the "new" TAR33 airs?

In regards to the teams themselves, will we see the entire cast come back again? Or, will the old cast be scrapped in favor of an entirely different cast? Would the previous TAR33 cast meet the 50% BIPOC requirement?

As Phil once said in the early seasons "these are the questions weighing most heavily, as we get ready to begin, The Amazing Race!"
I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 03:47:04 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on September 10, 2021, 10:10:09 PM
Would the previous TAR33 cast meet the 50% BIPOC requirement?

There were 9 afroamerican contestants, 3 asian contestants and 2 hispanic contestants so 14 BIPOC & only 8 not BIPOC in TAR33.
RachelLeVega

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #365 on: Today at 10:54:13 AM
Talking through the potentials :glassesf:

The 5th Australian season definitely set our precedent so we can ask ourselves in what way can their actions translate to an international scale - for the time being. The health and safety officers are a fantastic idea, but only if the personnel were already living in the countries teams are traveling to. It would be smarter to have the officers quarantined at their own homes and bring them on-site at the local checkpoints so they don't have to interact with more people than necessary.

Quarantining for teams may not hold the continuity we loved in every other previous season, but it's almost a cardinal rule now after flying abroad. And if we do have to do something similar like season-that-shall-not-be-named with one country every two legs to reduce the amount of time spent lodged or multiple double-length legs, so be it if it's the best safety precaution.

Just like Garrett said, another concern we have is what countries can be an option so we don't face another disappointing reroute into Family Edition 2.0. And what alternate countries or regions can be replacements at the last minute in the event disaster or logistical error strikes at the time of filming? There should already be an exhaustive interchangeable itinerary made in pre-production at this point if November is the target date for filming.

Our answers for what can be done within the route have been right under our noses. But I do not necessarily mean the total amount of legs has to be overdramatic like AUS5 where they produced a Big Brother-stretch of season. Many, many tasks and task types in previous seasons would do very well in a contained environment away from other teams and were thrilling to watch. The idea of more individualized travel (renting your own boat like TAR2's Rio premiere or a primary lack of physical contact like almost the entirety of TAR10's Ha Long Bay leg), relying on self-driving and the return of yelling for directions from the car, more Fast Forwards and Double Roadblocks, and outdoor activities have always been a staple of TAR, so now it's time to emphasize it.
I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #366 on: Today at 11:07:54 AM
Which countries are most likely to be visited? considering covid rules/politics? I really have no clue...

Africa is out I guess? Australia & New Zealand have very strict rules so we can rule out that continent as well. No idea about asian countries... They already filmed 3 legs in Europe. My speculation is that this will be very South America heavy season.

I am also expecting lot of double legs in the same country like in TAR24.
Alenaveda

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #367 on: Today at 11:16:46 AM
Rule out Argentina in South America. Borders are still closed,  with hundreds of citizens still waiting around the world for an opening to return.
Xoruz

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #368 on: Today at 11:42:15 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:07:54 AM
Which countries are most likely to be visited? considering covid rules/politics? I really have no clue...

Africa is out I guess? Australia & New Zealand have very strict rules so we can rule out that continent as well. No idea about asian countries... They already filmed 3 legs in Europe. My speculation is that this will be very South America heavy season.

I am also expecting lot of double legs in the same country like in TAR24.

This site helps explains covid rules for each country.

https://www.kayak.com/travel-restrictions

Can't see Africa and Oceania. The only way I think we'll see Asia is Qatar (yes I'm aware of previous red tape, but the country has high vaccination, low transmission, and the government probably wants good press leading up to the 2022 World Cup). Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru seem like the only viable options for South America. While the EU downgraded the US, several countries are changing their requirements by banning unvaccinated people. So, that should not be a problem is TAR adds the covid vaccine to its list of travel vaccines. Poland, Denmark, and Belgium come to mind as likely.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2021/09/06/europe-travel-got-harder-americans/?sh=523ca0be4749
RachelLeVega

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #369 on: Today at 12:30:38 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 11:42:15 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:07:54 AM
Which countries are most likely to be visited? considering covid rules/politics? I really have no clue...

Africa is out I guess? Australia & New Zealand have very strict rules so we can rule out that continent as well. No idea about asian countries... They already filmed 3 legs in Europe. My speculation is that this will be very South America heavy season.

I am also expecting lot of double legs in the same country like in TAR24.

This site helps explains covid rules for each country.

https://www.kayak.com/travel-restrictions

Can't see Africa and Oceania. The only way I think we'll see Asia is Qatar (yes I'm aware of previous red tape, but the country has high vaccination, low transmission, and the government probably wants good press leading up to the 2022 World Cup). Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru seem like the only viable options for South America. While the EU downgraded the US, several countries are changing their requirements by banning unvaccinated people. So, that should not be a problem is TAR adds the covid vaccine to its list of travel vaccines. Poland, Denmark, and Belgium come to mind as likely.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2021/09/06/europe-travel-got-harder-americans/?sh=523ca0be4749
We shouldn't rule out those that are still in the orange, and those that are in the green doesn't mean it's a shoo-in. Dominican Republic is green and they have a wave of diphtheria going on right now. I see Uzbekistan being open on the list, and it could easily feed a direct flight from Tashkent into Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia or Bangkok, Thailand. From there, it could pull a TAR7 by flinging back into Africa and South America since I believe all the other major connection airports in Asia other than Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai are in the reds. I noticed the African islands of Seychelles, Mauritius, and Reunion aren't even on the map Kayak put together so I did a bit of research and the two big ones are planning on reopening fully before the start of November. Seychelles is already open for U.S. travelers. Mauritius is going for herd immunity by October 1. Reunion is still closed.

Small islands like Cyprus and the Bahamas are likely if production wants to sneak in new countries to visit, and return visits to Jamaica and even Canada after "it's been 84 years" for penultimate are up in the air as well.
