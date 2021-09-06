"Its a good day for fans of the hit CBS competition series The Amazing Race, as it was announced that the show will be back this season after production was delayed due to the pandemic. TThe series, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, only filmed three episodes of the new season before production was shut down in February 2020. The previous season finished filming before the pandemic and premiered in October 2020. With things now back on track, Season 33 has officially begun pre-production."