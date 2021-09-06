« previous next »
Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 56170 times)

Offline Xoruz

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #350 on: September 06, 2021, 11:47:30 AM »
Quote from: Jay33 on September 06, 2021, 09:58:01 AM
Do we know if they're planning on continuing with the same cast they originally had, or if they will be starting over with a new one when they continue?

From Phil at ATX TV Festival.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJ0iWztKBFA&t=1661s

Quote
There's no guarantee that when we reset that everybody who was there is going to be able to come back.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #351 on: September 06, 2021, 09:51:15 PM »
They have been trying to make 2021 work but it seems to me that things are not looking good for 2021. But there is definitely hope for soon...my guess would be early 2022.
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Jjw26

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 02:36:09 PM »
https://deadline.com/2021/09/the-amazing-race-return-cbs-this-season-covid-production-delays-1234829832/

Deadline is reporting that TAR33 will begin filming but the article gives no information on when just that the season is in preproduction.
Offline theschnauzers

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #353 on: Yesterday at 03:29:54 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 02:36:09 PM
https://deadline.com/2021/09/the-amazing-race-return-cbs-this-season-covid-production-delays-1234829832/

Deadline is reporting that TAR33 will begin filming but the article gives no information on when just that the season is in preproduction.
My reading of that article is that nothing in it is new. The only thing new is a green light for a new edition of Celebrity Big Brother, which I suspect is happening because of the pandemic delay in restarting production for TAR 33.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 04:02:23 PM »
Elisse just shared this article on her Instagram. I am taking it as a good sign.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #355 on: Yesterday at 10:24:37 PM »
https://www.tvinsider.com/1012998/amazing-race-season-33-return-production-2021-2022

"Its a good day for fans of the hit CBS competition series The Amazing Race, as it was announced that the show will be back this season after production was delayed due to the pandemic. The announcement was made by CBS Entertainments Senior Executive Vice President of Programming Thom Sherman during the networks Television Critics Association press tour panel on September 9.

The series, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, only filmed three episodes of the new season before production was shut down in February 2020. The previous season finished filming before the pandemic and premiered in October 2020. With things now back on track, Season 33 has officially begun pre-production."
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #356 on: Today at 09:04:13 AM »
So what do you think when they start filming? October? November?
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #357 on: Today at 02:15:17 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 09:04:13 AM
So what do you think when they start filming? October? November?
If 33 is aiming for a post-Super Bowl February 2022 premiere, likely mid-November as usual.
Offline LandonM170

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #358 on: Today at 02:51:34 PM »
Read the article yesterday and I am super excited! This doesn't confirm of course that a new season will air by May 2022 however it is great knowing pre-production is back and that they are planning to film probably from Nov - Dec 2021.
Offline stunami

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #359 on: Today at 06:29:18 PM »
Im really suprise.. happy tho!
I think an easier way for them to film would be to do like TARAustralia and keep teams at the airport and release them on a 5 mins break. This way, this eliminates the unknown factor of custums.
I guess we should start looking at which country are easy to access and are safe!
Offline Bookworm

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #360 on: Today at 07:14:22 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 06:29:18 PM
Im really suprise.. happy tho!
I think an easier way for them to film would be to do like TARAustralia and keep teams at the airport and release them on a 5 mins break. This way, this eliminates the unknown factor of custums.
I guess we should start looking at which country are easy to access and are safe!
They already release teams en masse after customs. I believe they started this in TAR31? There are several instances in TAR32 where teams are held (sometimes up to several hours!) and released from the airport at the same time, like where everyone's sprinting out of the Tobago or Bogotá airports in the same frame.
Offline Malcooolm

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #361 on: Today at 07:41:12 PM »
Cautiously optimistic! Even if it's the most boring country with three legs each in countries we've visited a million times, I'm just happy to have the race back in the not-so-far future  :conf:
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #362 on: Today at 09:34:24 PM »
So how do we think this will all even work out?

Are they going to be required to wear masks 24/7 while out on the race course? Will they allow teams to take taxis? Will everything be self-drive? Will they be allowed to ask locals for directions? Will there be legs in cities? Will there be legs in crowded areas? Or will all legs be contained to secluded rural areas? Will there be Pit Stop greeters? Will teams have to be socially/physically distanced from each other? So many things might be different so I'm curious to see what we think might change.

Also what areas of the world do we think they could even go to? What countries are open, don't require large quarantines, and have a low amount of cases?

And how do we think this will all shape up from the view of restarting mid-way through? Are all of the remaining teams going to be able to come back? Will they bring back some of the already eliminated teams? Will they resume in the country they last left off at?

So many questions we obviously don't have answers to yet, but it's interesting to discuss
Online BourkieBoy

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:10:09 PM »
I'm probably most eager to see if they decide to restart the Race from the Pit Stop at the end of Leg 3 and if they are going to continue with the original route they planned, as if the shutdown never ever occurred.

Or, will Season 33 completely start over from scratch, disregarding the already filmed three legs and film 12 new legs for the season and show the three legs they already filmed, as a part of a three part "Special Spin-Off Series" after the "new" TAR33 airs?

In regards to the teams themselves, will we see the entire cast come back again? Or, will the old cast be scrapped in favor of an entirely different cast? Would the previous TAR33 cast meet the 50% BIPOC requirement?

As Phil once said in the early seasons "these are the questions weighing most heavily, as we get ready to begin, The Amazing Race!"
