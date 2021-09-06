« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

September 06, 2021, 11:47:30 AM
Quote from: Jay33 on September 06, 2021, 09:58:01 AM
Do we know if they're planning on continuing with the same cast they originally had, or if they will be starting over with a new one when they continue?

From Phil at ATX TV Festival.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJ0iWztKBFA&t=1661s

Quote
There's no guarantee that when we reset that everybody who was there is going to be able to come back.
September 06, 2021, 09:51:15 PM
They have been trying to make 2021 work but it seems to me that things are not looking good for 2021. But there is definitely hope for soon...my guess would be early 2022.
Today at 02:36:09 PM
https://deadline.com/2021/09/the-amazing-race-return-cbs-this-season-covid-production-delays-1234829832/

Deadline is reporting that TAR33 will begin filming but the article gives no information on when just that the season is in preproduction.
Today at 03:29:54 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 02:36:09 PM
https://deadline.com/2021/09/the-amazing-race-return-cbs-this-season-covid-production-delays-1234829832/

Deadline is reporting that TAR33 will begin filming but the article gives no information on when just that the season is in preproduction.
My reading of that article is that nothing in it is new. The only thing new is a green light for a new edition of Celebrity Big Brother, which I suspect is happening because of the pandemic delay in restarting production for TAR 33.
Today at 04:02:23 PM
Elisse just shared this article on her Instagram. I am taking it as a good sign.
