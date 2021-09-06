« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 56005 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #350 on: September 06, 2021, 11:47:30 AM »
Quote from: Jay33 on September 06, 2021, 09:58:01 AM
Do we know if they're planning on continuing with the same cast they originally had, or if they will be starting over with a new one when they continue?

From Phil at ATX TV Festival.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJ0iWztKBFA&t=1661s

Quote
There's no guarantee that when we reset that everybody who was there is going to be able to come back.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52121
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #351 on: September 06, 2021, 09:51:15 PM »
They have been trying to make 2021 work but it seems to me that things are not looking good for 2021. But there is definitely hope for soon...my guess would be early 2022.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Jjw26

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 02:36:09 PM »
https://deadline.com/2021/09/the-amazing-race-return-cbs-this-season-covid-production-delays-1234829832/

Deadline is reporting that TAR33 will begin filming but the article gives no information on when just that the season is in preproduction.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4056
  • An original TARfly
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #353 on: Yesterday at 03:29:54 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 02:36:09 PM
https://deadline.com/2021/09/the-amazing-race-return-cbs-this-season-covid-production-delays-1234829832/

Deadline is reporting that TAR33 will begin filming but the article gives no information on when just that the season is in preproduction.
My reading of that article is that nothing in it is new. The only thing new is a green light for a new edition of Celebrity Big Brother, which I suspect is happening because of the pandemic delay in restarting production for TAR 33.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 04:02:23 PM »
Elisse just shared this article on her Instagram. I am taking it as a good sign.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52121
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #355 on: Yesterday at 10:24:37 PM »
https://www.tvinsider.com/1012998/amazing-race-season-33-return-production-2021-2022

"Its a good day for fans of the hit CBS competition series The Amazing Race, as it was announced that the show will be back this season after production was delayed due to the pandemic. The announcement was made by CBS Entertainments Senior Executive Vice President of Programming Thom Sherman during the networks Television Critics Association press tour panel on September 9.

The series, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, only filmed three episodes of the new season before production was shut down in February 2020. The previous season finished filming before the pandemic and premiered in October 2020. With things now back on track, Season 33 has officially begun pre-production."
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #356 on: Today at 09:04:13 AM »
So what do you think when they start filming? October? November?
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3556
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #357 on: Today at 02:15:17 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 09:04:13 AM
So what do you think when they start filming? October? November?
If 33 is aiming for a post-Super Bowl February 2022 premiere, likely mid-November as usual.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #358 on: Today at 02:51:34 PM »
Read the article yesterday and I am super excited! This doesn't confirm of course that a new season will air by May 2022 however it is great knowing pre-production is back and that they are planning to film probably from Nov - Dec 2021.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 