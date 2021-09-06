I'm probably most eager to see if they decide to restart the Race from the Pit Stop at the end of Leg 3 and if they are going to continue with the original route they planned, as if the shutdown never ever occurred.
Or, will Season 33 completely start over from scratch, disregarding the already filmed three legs and film 12 new legs for the season and show the three legs they already filmed, as a part of a three part "Special Spin-Off Series" after the "new" TAR33 airs?
In regards to the teams themselves, will we see the entire cast come back again? Or, will the old cast be scrapped in favor of an entirely different cast? Would the previous TAR33 cast meet the 50% BIPOC requirement?
As Phil once said in the early seasons "these are the questions weighing most heavily, as we get ready to begin, The Amazing Race!"