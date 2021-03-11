The US and UK hope to have a travel bubble by the summer due to both doing well on the vaccination. Ofc they already went there but it could be a good sign of more of these as the year goes on if things go well, especially as the EU is supposed to be really ramping up soon.



Thats all speculation. Not an ounce of verifiable fact in it. The last great pandemic a century ago took three years and millions of lives, and the global population was under a billion. Now, COVID-19 is fifteen months, and three million lives (with major surges in India and Brazil, and some surging in the US in spite of a rapid rollout of vaccinations, with a global population of over 7 billion. In the US, however, a large percentage, especially in conservative states are resisting vaccination. Then you have the case of Michigan, where theres been two surges, since emergency health declarations were struck down by state courts, and the aftereffects of spring break travelers is still unclear (too soon). Plus the B.1.1.7 variant and others are affecting younger people more.So, to me, following the Spanish Flu H1N1 pandemic a century ago, were likely looking at two more years of this. Just because things may be better where you are does not mean it is better everywhere.