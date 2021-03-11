« previous next »
Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 42636 times)

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #275 on: March 11, 2021, 09:13:59 PM »
And some of the new variants out there are very concerning.

I am sure TAR is probably doing their best to get us up and running. Just not yet sure when we can safely go out.Still TBD
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #276 on: March 12, 2021, 08:20:55 PM »
I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.

It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #277 on: March 13, 2021, 12:30:44 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 12, 2021, 08:20:55 PM
I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.

It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.

Airports have been since gradually reopened in mid-2020 with limited number of flights and travel restrictions will be lifted in most parts of the world. The COVID-19 vaccine process has been getting fully vaccinated to 75 million worldwide since it began on December 2020, I believe.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #278 on: March 13, 2021, 04:42:03 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 12, 2021, 08:20:55 PM
I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.

It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.

My guess would be theyll have to decide if they want to shoot it this year if possible and change the route some (mostly stick to developed countries) or wait it out some more to stick to try to stick to it. I def dont think theyll go out next winter because Id think theyll have learned with 33 that February is a bad time to do it due to peak flu season (to be clear, Im not comparing COVID and the seasonal flu, just saying that theyve probably learned to not flirt with flu season). It would rip through the cast and would be enough to take someone off the course. So thats my long winded way of saying I think it will be fall at the earliest but if not fall, probably some time next spring.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #279 on: March 13, 2021, 05:30:36 PM »
I really think they should look at a domestic season... would be so much easier and give us more TAR

I as a foreigner would love to see some stuff about American cultrue and some different things to do in the US!!

Canada and Australia have both done fine with domestic seasons! I personally love that Canada stays in Canada because it keeps the show unique from the US!!

And plus a domestic season could be cheap to film compared to international. Yes covid would be costly, but I'm sure they would be able to get some more sponsors and you would maybe even see regions reaching out wanting to be featured/paying to be featured!!

I think it would be worth a try, and I dont count family edition as it was just a bland season and din't really go to a lot of great locations!!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #280 on: March 13, 2021, 05:31:51 PM »
Considering how the US is handling COVID, and the fact that so many USA productions are filming outside the US, that is even more unlikely lol.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #281 on: March 13, 2021, 06:07:46 PM »
I actually think a domestic route would be harder to plan. Just because theres such discrepancies among the states restrictions and vaccinations. Some states are doing great on vaccination, some not. IMO itd be much easier just stick to smaller, non federalized countries that are doing well on vaccines like Israel and Denmark (just examples)  since you know what youre getting, can get help from the travel ministries with centralized information, etc. Some of the European countries that are dependent on travel money like Greece, Portugal, and Spain are opening up to vaccinated people as soon as May 1st.  I think Iceland has been since November or December.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #282 on: March 13, 2021, 06:20:07 PM »
2 fair points, i just dont think there are enough countries to have a full good season of the Race, and travel would be much more tiring with protocols and less flights available.

And the US is rolling out vaccines fairly quickly and seems like restricitions are not strict AT ALL so i would think it is feasible.

And exactly what shows r leaving the US? Bachelor and Love Island both stayed in the US and i mean the Bachelor would be WAY easier to go international than the race!

I believe a domestic race is 100% the way to go, just makes more logical sense!!

And i think they should get a new cast and call that season 33 and then when things ease up bring back the og cast and send them on the planned race for season 34!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #283 on: March 13, 2021, 07:04:57 PM »
Yeah but because they already got some episodes in the can, then maybe it is easier to bring back that cast, find 4-5 safe countries and do double legs (ala TARAustralia 4.)
 And if the flight thing is difficult then could do like TARAUS5 and have teams start the leg at the airport, departing in the order they arrived. That would mean that even if the protocolt is longer for entering a country, like to take a 15 mins test, then they could just all relax, and leave after everybody is safely in the country.

I still don't think it will be before the end of the year tho... but if they could do countries that have high % of vaccinated people or with less case (Like Israel, United Arab Nations, maybe Australia and N-Z if they don't have to do the 2 weeks quarantine, even Canada would work)
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #284 on: March 13, 2021, 08:53:14 PM »
I really, really dont see them doing a domestic route. Id think theyll find some small, developed countries to work with and just tweak the route to get this one in the can then go all in for season 34 next summer when life really is back to normal. Theres still a lot of Europe left to be explored and/or hasnt been visited in a long time (like Ireland), Taiwan hasnt been visited in forever, theyve never really been out of the metro areas in Japan or South Korea, Chile is killing it on vaccination,  and Australia and NZ should have their borders open by the fall and they havent been there in ages. They could even manage to get a new country in like Israel.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #285 on: March 14, 2021, 09:58:02 AM »
Another thing to consider: many countries that r doing so well DO NOT want to let international travelers in as it could risk them bring COVID to the country and ruining everything. Like i know for a fact Canada would not let the Race travel there and I can't imagine Taiwan, NZ, or Australia would risk it either!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #286 on: March 14, 2021, 12:03:18 PM »
Quote from: Nuku on March 14, 2021, 09:58:02 AM
Another thing to consider: many countries that r doing so well DO NOT want to let international travelers in as it could risk them bring COVID to the country and ruining everything. Like i know for a fact Canada would not let the Race travel there and I can't imagine Taiwan, NZ, or Australia would risk it either!

Sure thats whats happening now but 6-8 months from now, things will look very different. Last I read, Australia and NZ are going to re-asses their border situation in mid-June when they expect to have everyone vaccinated. They may not do it then but Qantas is supposed to be resuming regular international flights in October so sometime this year, theyre probably going to do it.  Some travel ministries may even see letting them in to film some time this fall as advertising for next year.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #287 on: March 15, 2021, 04:07:02 AM »
I think that by late this year or early next year we could see travel begin to be normalized between currently covid safe countries like Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore & South Korea, and countries that have very high vaccination rates like most European countries, Morocco, Israel, UAE, Seychelles, & Chile. But only time will tell and we can only hope for the best.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #288 on: March 17, 2021, 04:45:52 PM »
It is kind of interesting that the EU is lagging behind on vaccinations. Ofc by the theoretical shoot in the fall, they should be there but thats a big part of why I think the summer is gone at this point.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #289 on: April 23, 2021, 12:51:56 PM »
Problem is that many of the "safer" countries wil not want racers/film crews/etc running around.

Also you have to look at quarantine restrictions. It would be cost prohibitive to have teams and crew need to quarantine in every country. Just take a look at some of our popular destinations...if they are SAFE to go to then there is quarantine. Often for a couple of weeks.

I'm a huge fan and dearly want us to go out. But I am also medical...and I want MORE for our TAR family to be safe.

If someone wants to research and start a country by country thread with
1) Covid requirements to enter from America
2) covid quarantine requirements
3) travel restrictions: planes/trains/buses/taxis
4)medical facilities
5) current covid #'s

then please do.

Might be helpful for us all to see what is ACTUALLY possible vs wishists.
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #290 on: April 23, 2021, 11:26:49 PM »
The US and UK hope to have a travel bubble by the summer due to both doing well on the vaccination. Ofc they already went there but it could be a good sign of more of these as the year goes on if things go well, especially as the EU is supposed to be really ramping up soon.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #291 on: April 24, 2021, 05:41:29 AM »
Quote from: cerealking on April 23, 2021, 11:26:49 PM
The US and UK hope to have a travel bubble by the summer due to both doing well on the vaccination. Ofc they already went there but it could be a good sign of more of these as the year goes on if things go well, especially as the EU is supposed to be really ramping up soon.
Thats all speculation. Not an ounce of verifiable fact in it. The last great pandemic a century ago took three years and millions of lives, and the global population was under a billion. Now, COVID-19 is fifteen months, and three million lives (with major surges in India and Brazil, and some surging in the US in spite of a rapid rollout of vaccinations, with a global population of over 7 billion. In the US, however, a large percentage, especially in conservative states are resisting vaccination. Then you have the case of Michigan, where theres been two surges, since emergency health declarations were struck down by state courts, and the aftereffects of spring break travelers is still unclear (too soon). Plus the B.1.1.7 variant and others are affecting younger people more.
So, to me, following the Spanish Flu H1N1 pandemic a century ago, were likely looking at two more years of this. Just because things may be better where you are does not mean it is better everywhere.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 04:35:21 PM »
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/25/world/europe/american-travel-to-europe.html

The EU will start letting vaccinated Americans in unconditionally as soon as they figure out a definitive plan for the vaccine verification system.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 07:31:01 PM »
Maybe....still TBD.
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 08:18:19 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 07:31:01 PM
Maybe....still TBD.
Lets mention Greece. Theyre planning to let tourists from the US and select other countries who have been fully vaccinated (and have proof of a negative three day antibody test) in and provided they observe all national and local COVID-19 restrictions. Clearly not a wide open door by any means, and they, too, like the EU havent said when.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 10:23:00 PM »
All I know is that each piece of news like this means one step closer towards TAR. The question is how many steps needed to figuratively walk?
