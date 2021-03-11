I actually think a domestic route would be harder to plan. Just because theres such discrepancies among the states restrictions and vaccinations. Some states are doing great on vaccination, some not. IMO itd be much easier just stick to smaller, non federalized countries that are doing well on vaccines like Israel and Denmark (just examples) since you know what youre getting, can get help from the travel ministries with centralized information, etc. Some of the European countries that are dependent on travel money like Greece, Portugal, and Spain are opening up to vaccinated people as soon as May 1st. I think Iceland has been since November or December.