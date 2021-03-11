« previous next »
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
georgiapeach - March 11, 2021, 09:13:59 PM
And some of the new variants out there are very concerning.

I am sure TAR is probably doing their best to get us up and running. Just not yet sure when we can safely go out.Still TBD
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
I ♥ TAR - Yesterday at 08:20:55 PM
I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.

It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
claude_24hrs - Today at 12:30:44 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 08:20:55 PM
I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.

It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.

Airports have been since gradually reopened in mid-2020 with limited number of flights and travel restrictions will be lifted in most parts of the world. The COVID-19 vaccine process has been getting fully vaccinated to 75 million worldwide since it began on December 2020, I believe.

Just my opinion

From Peach:

PLEASE DO NOT EXPRESS OPINIONS AS FACT. THERE IS NO INFO ON A DEFINITIVE TIME FOR TAR 33 TO RESUME AT THIS TIME ALTHOUGH FALL CERTAINLY THE SOONEST. ADDITIONALLY IT IS NOT CERTAIN IF THE SEASON CAN RESUME WITH ANY OF THE SAME CAST/LOCATIONS.

SO AGAIN...DO NOT POST HERE WITHOUT DOCUMENTED INFO CLAUDE. THANKS.


Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
cerealking - Today at 04:42:03 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 08:20:55 PM
I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.

It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.

My guess would be theyll have to decide if they want to shoot it this year if possible and change the route some (mostly stick to developed countries) or wait it out some more to stick to try to stick to it. I def dont think theyll go out next winter because Id think theyll have learned with 33 that February is a bad time to do it due to peak flu season (to be clear, Im not comparing COVID and the seasonal flu, just saying that theyve probably learned to not flirt with flu season). It would rip through the cast and would be enough to take someone off the course. So thats my long winded way of saying I think it will be fall at the earliest but if not fall, probably some time next spring.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Nuku - Today at 05:30:36 PM
I really think they should look at a domestic season... would be so much easier and give us more TAR

I as a foreigner would love to see some stuff about American cultrue and some different things to do in the US!!

Canada and Australia have both done fine with domestic seasons! I personally love that Canada stays in Canada because it keeps the show unique from the US!!

And plus a domestic season could be cheap to film compared to international. Yes covid would be costly, but I'm sure they would be able to get some more sponsors and you would maybe even see regions reaching out wanting to be featured/paying to be featured!!

I think it would be worth a try, and I dont count family edition as it was just a bland season and din't really go to a lot of great locations!!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
gamerfan09 - Today at 05:31:51 PM
Considering how the US is handling COVID, and the fact that so many USA productions are filming outside the US, that is even more unlikely lol.
