I really think they should look at a domestic season... would be so much easier and give us more TAR
I as a foreigner would love to see some stuff about American cultrue and some different things to do in the US!!
Canada and Australia have both done fine with domestic seasons! I personally love that Canada stays in Canada because it keeps the show unique from the US!!
And plus a domestic season could be cheap to film compared to international. Yes covid would be costly, but I'm sure they would be able to get some more sponsors and you would maybe even see regions reaching out wanting to be featured/paying to be featured!!
I think it would be worth a try, and I dont count family edition as it was just a bland season and din't really go to a lot of great locations!!