« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 39690 times)

3 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51977
  • TAR Detective
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #275 on: March 11, 2021, 09:13:59 PM »
And some of the new variants out there are very concerning.

I am sure TAR is probably doing their best to get us up and running. Just not yet sure when we can safely go out.Still TBD
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #276 on: March 12, 2021, 08:20:55 PM »
I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.

It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2142
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #277 on: Yesterday at 12:30:44 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 12, 2021, 08:20:55 PM
I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.

It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.

Airports have been since gradually reopened in mid-2020 with limited number of flights and travel restrictions will be lifted in most parts of the world. The COVID-19 vaccine process has been getting fully vaccinated to 75 million worldwide since it began on December 2020, I believe.

Just my opinion

From Peach:

PLEASE DO NOT EXPRESS OPINIONS AS FACT. THERE IS NO INFO ON A DEFINITIVE TIME FOR TAR 33 TO RESUME AT THIS TIME ALTHOUGH FALL CERTAINLY THE SOONEST. ADDITIONALLY IT IS NOT CERTAIN IF THE SEASON CAN RESUME WITH ANY OF THE SAME CAST/LOCATIONS.

SO AGAIN...DO NOT POST HERE WITHOUT DOCUMENTED INFO CLAUDE. THANKS.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:46:36 AM by claude_24hrs »
Logged

Online cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #278 on: Yesterday at 04:42:03 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 12, 2021, 08:20:55 PM
I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.

It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.

My guess would be theyll have to decide if they want to shoot it this year if possible and change the route some (mostly stick to developed countries) or wait it out some more to stick to try to stick to it. I def dont think theyll go out next winter because Id think theyll have learned with 33 that February is a bad time to do it due to peak flu season (to be clear, Im not comparing COVID and the seasonal flu, just saying that theyve probably learned to not flirt with flu season). It would rip through the cast and would be enough to take someone off the course. So thats my long winded way of saying I think it will be fall at the earliest but if not fall, probably some time next spring.
Logged

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 54
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #279 on: Yesterday at 05:30:36 PM »
I really think they should look at a domestic season... would be so much easier and give us more TAR

I as a foreigner would love to see some stuff about American cultrue and some different things to do in the US!!

Canada and Australia have both done fine with domestic seasons! I personally love that Canada stays in Canada because it keeps the show unique from the US!!

And plus a domestic season could be cheap to film compared to international. Yes covid would be costly, but I'm sure they would be able to get some more sponsors and you would maybe even see regions reaching out wanting to be featured/paying to be featured!!

I think it would be worth a try, and I dont count family edition as it was just a bland season and din't really go to a lot of great locations!!
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6015
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 05:31:51 PM »
Considering how the US is handling COVID, and the fact that so many USA productions are filming outside the US, that is even more unlikely lol.
Logged

Online cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 06:07:46 PM »
I actually think a domestic route would be harder to plan. Just because theres such discrepancies among the states restrictions and vaccinations. Some states are doing great on vaccination, some not. IMO itd be much easier just stick to smaller, non federalized countries that are doing well on vaccines like Israel and Denmark (just examples)  since you know what youre getting, can get help from the travel ministries with centralized information, etc. Some of the European countries that are dependent on travel money like Greece, Portugal, and Spain are opening up to vaccinated people as soon as May 1st.  I think Iceland has been since November or December.
Logged

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 54
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 06:20:07 PM »
2 fair points, i just dont think there are enough countries to have a full good season of the Race, and travel would be much more tiring with protocols and less flights available.

And the US is rolling out vaccines fairly quickly and seems like restricitions are not strict AT ALL so i would think it is feasible.

And exactly what shows r leaving the US? Bachelor and Love Island both stayed in the US and i mean the Bachelor would be WAY easier to go international than the race!

I believe a domestic race is 100% the way to go, just makes more logical sense!!

And i think they should get a new cast and call that season 33 and then when things ease up bring back the og cast and send them on the planned race for season 34!
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 07:04:57 PM »
Yeah but because they already got some episodes in the can, then maybe it is easier to bring back that cast, find 4-5 safe countries and do double legs (ala TARAustralia 4.)
 And if the flight thing is difficult then could do like TARAUS5 and have teams start the leg at the airport, departing in the order they arrived. That would mean that even if the protocolt is longer for entering a country, like to take a 15 mins test, then they could just all relax, and leave after everybody is safely in the country.

I still don't think it will be before the end of the year tho... but if they could do countries that have high % of vaccinated people or with less case (Like Israel, United Arab Nations, maybe Australia and N-Z if they don't have to do the 2 weeks quarantine, even Canada would work)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:07 AM by stunami »
Logged

Online cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 08:53:14 PM »
I really, really dont see them doing a domestic route. Id think theyll find some small, developed countries to work with and just tweak the route to get this one in the can then go all in for season 34 next summer when life really is back to normal. Theres still a lot of Europe left to be explored and/or hasnt been visited in a long time (like Ireland), Taiwan hasnt been visited in forever, theyve never really been out of the metro areas in Japan or South Korea, Chile is killing it on vaccination,  and Australia and NZ should have their borders open by the fall and they havent been there in ages. They could even manage to get a new country in like Israel.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:46 PM by cerealking »
Logged

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 54
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:58:02 AM »
Another thing to consider: many countries that r doing so well DO NOT want to let international travelers in as it could risk them bring COVID to the country and ruining everything. Like i know for a fact Canada would not let the Race travel there and I can't imagine Taiwan, NZ, or Australia would risk it either!
Logged

Online cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #286 on: Today at 12:03:18 PM »
Quote from: Nuku on Today at 09:58:02 AM
Another thing to consider: many countries that r doing so well DO NOT want to let international travelers in as it could risk them bring COVID to the country and ruining everything. Like i know for a fact Canada would not let the Race travel there and I can't imagine Taiwan, NZ, or Australia would risk it either!

Sure thats whats happening now but 6-8 months from now, things will look very different. Last I read, Australia and NZ are going to re-asses their border situation in mid-June when they expect to have everyone vaccinated. They may not do it then but Qantas is supposed to be resuming regular international flights in October so sometime this year, theyre probably going to do it.  Some travel ministries may even see letting them in to film some time this fall as advertising for next year.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 