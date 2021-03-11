Yeah but because they already got some episodes in the can, then maybe it is easier to bring back that cast, find 4-5 safe countries and do double legs (ala TARAustralia 4.)

And if the flight thing is difficult then could do like TARAUS5 and have teams start the leg at the airport, departing in the order they arrived. That would mean that even if the protocolt is longer for entering a country, like to take a 15 mins test, then they could just all relax, and leave after everybody is safely in the country.



I still don't think it will be before the end of the year tho... but if they could do countries that have high % of vaccinated people or with less case (Like Israel, United Arab Nations, maybe Australia and N-Z if they don't have to do the 2 weeks quarantine, even Canada would work)