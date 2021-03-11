I do not think that TAR33 will resume this year. 2022 seems more likely, imo.



It would mean 3 years (2019/20/21) without fully filmed season of TARUS.



My guess would be theyll have to decide if they want to shoot it this year if possible and change the route some (mostly stick to developed countries) or wait it out some more to stick to try to stick to it. I def dont think theyll go out next winter because Id think theyll have learned with 33 that February is a bad time to do it due to peak flu season (to be clear, Im not comparing COVID and the seasonal flu, just saying that theyve probably learned to not flirt with flu season). It would rip through the cast and would be enough to take someone off the course. So thats my long winded way of saying I think it will be fall at the earliest but if not fall, probably some time next spring.