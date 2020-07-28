« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

redskevin88

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #175 on: July 28, 2020, 05:45:25 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 27, 2020, 02:52:17 PM
https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1287836906827333632

This Spring??? What??? Either he means they're going to try and film TAR33 restarting in the Spring... or TAR32 is being pushed back to airing in the Spring??? That or he meant to say *Fall and just had a mess-up/typo???

https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1287975110352101377

I think it's a New Zealand/Southern Hemisphere thing too.
OMGitsGARRET

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #176 on: August 12, 2020, 10:41:21 AM
I know there was some slight hope that TAR33 may resume filming between October-November of this year, but that's not looking very likely because Tough as Nails, which is hosted by Phil Keoghan, was just renewed for a season 2 today and they plan to film their season during the original rumored TAR33 resumed starting date.

According to the casting website:

Quote
If selected, could you be away from home (work and family) for roughly 6 weeks which includes 2 weeks of quarantine (Covid-19) plus 4 weeks of filming. The dates are subject to change but are set for Oct 6- Nov 21 as of today.

Source:

https://www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/faq
georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #177 on: August 12, 2020, 03:35:16 PM
Thanks!! I don't believe there is any hope until perhaps next spring....if we are REALLY lucky. Even early in the new year seems too soon.  :'(
theschnauzers

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #178 on: August 12, 2020, 10:54:54 PM
Some places around the globe that were doing really well containing the coronavirus infection rate, are having problems again, two states in Australia, New Zealand, others. And other reviving hot spots may arise if students at all levels do happen to return physically to classrooms. That latter will strictly depend on having strictly enforced health safety protocols in place.
TARUSAFan

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #179 on: September 12, 2020, 08:22:42 PM
Just a thought, because this pandemic has got me bored in levels I could not imagine. Haven't posted in the forum in a while.
They should have continued the trend of what they did with 2018 and filmed 2 seasons in 2019.
It is definitely a missed opportunity. We could have had 3 seasons in the can already (including S.32)
gamerfan09

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #180 on: September 12, 2020, 09:56:17 PM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on September 12, 2020, 08:22:42 PM
Just a thought, because this pandemic has got me bored in levels I could not imagine. Haven't posted in the forum in a while.
They should have continued the trend of what they did with 2018 and filmed 2 seasons in 2019.
It is definitely a missed opportunity. We could have had 3 seasons in the can already (including S.32)

Too bad we didn't because CBS hates us  :'(
TARUSAFan

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #181 on: September 13, 2020, 07:02:10 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on September 12, 2020, 09:56:17 PM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on September 12, 2020, 08:22:42 PM
Just a thought, because this pandemic has got me bored in levels I could not imagine. Haven't posted in the forum in a while.
They should have continued the trend of what they did with 2018 and filmed 2 seasons in 2019.
It is definitely a missed opportunity. We could have had 3 seasons in the can already (including S.32)

Too bad we didn't because CBS hates us  :'(

They are treating TAR like crap or it has never existed. TAR is like one of the heavyweights or the foundations of great reality tv. It's just a shame since 2016 (S.29), it takes ages just to air a season. Had they filmed 2 seasons last year and if they filmed the most recent one slightly earlier this year. I could only imagine, if that was the scenario, with other shows in limbo due to production issues with the pandemic, this would work well with TAR's viewership. I work in no media company, but yeah, that's what I think.
theschnauzers

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #182 on: September 14, 2020, 03:39:52 AM
The pandemic needs to be under enough control in enough countries including the US, so that safe international travel is possible. Australia is having problems just getting filming underway.for a season that remains domestic.
And if expectations are correct it will be spring at the earliest before things can begin to get enough back to normal. Dr Fauci an expert in pandemics at the US CDCP, is sayings it could be later next year before we start to see normalcy again. As far as the US is concerned, I could suggest who could be to blame, but it isnt ViacomCBS, and suggesting who would be overtly political right now. So I will resist.
georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #183 on: September 14, 2020, 09:15:30 AM
There is a new appreciation for us now. They realize what a valuable asset we are to have on board.

My guess is that when we able to film again (hopefully in 2021) we will do two seasons back to back.
TheRabbi

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #184 on: September 15, 2020, 02:22:55 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on September 14, 2020, 09:15:30 AM
There is a new appreciation for us now. They realize what a valuable asset we are to have on board.

My guess is that when we able to film again (hopefully in 2021) we will do two seasons back to back.

Hoping you're right! The most interesting development will be how they handle 33 if teams can't make it back. In a perfect world, all 8 or 9 current teams left will be able to join. Maybe if 1 team or so can't make it back, they will roll with what they have (maybe invite back the most recently eliminated). But if multiple teams can't make it back, they may have to scrap what they had.
georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #185 on: September 18, 2020, 09:15:34 PM
Quote
'A Very Serious Situation': WHO Says Coronavirus Cases Are Rising In Europe Again (NPR) The World Health Organization warned on Thursday that weekly coronavirus case numbers are rising in Europe at a higher rate than during the pandemic's peak in March. At a virtual news conference, Dr. Hans Kluge, regional director of WHO in Europe, warned, "We do have a very serious situation unfolding before us." "Weekly cases have exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March," he said. "Last week, the region's weekly tally exceeded 300,000 patients."


Plans for re-filming have been under discussion since 33 was halted. I think there has been cautious optimism that filming could safely resume in 2021.


But  (*IMO*) the worldwide areas available to US citizens for filming are shrinking.


Both from the # of places that are either 1)unsafe or 2)unwelcoming to filming.


Covid cases are having another surge worldwide.


Even if racers flew charters or even first class, even if they only self drove...the world may not be safe enough until we have firm evidence of a successful vaccine.


Tragic times.  :'(




JMO.








Declive

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #186 on: September 18, 2020, 11:21:00 PM
I think WRP will wait until at least the Route they had planned is absolutely safe to resume 33.
georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #187 on: September 19, 2020, 07:44:33 AM
The problem is is that there is NO ROUTE in the world absolutely safe.

Yes they will have stringent precautions I am sure.

But  there are no guarantees in the world just now...
Nuku

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #188 on: September 19, 2020, 10:01:47 AM
Well if anything the start line and finale leg are by far the most dangerous LOL!!!! IMO we are a longgggg ways away from seeing Amazing Race..... first the US needs to get it under control and then we can start looking at other countries but if the us of a dont get their act together i dont see TAR US filming for at least a year MINIMUM.
theschnauzers

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #189 on: September 23, 2020, 05:22:56 AM
Based on what Im reading, we wont see an approved vaccine until the first half of 2021 at the earlier. While the current administration still insists there will be a vaccine by Election Day (November 3rd) the Food and Drug Administration which has to approve the vaccine, ha put rules into place that makes it very unlikely any vaccine will have the necessary approved before the beginning of 2021. So far, the White House hasnt even commented.
dryedmangoez

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #190 on: September 24, 2020, 08:36:28 PM
One thing to consider though is even if the vaccine is approved, obviously TAR won't jump to the front of the line. Or anywhere close to it. Plus, other countries will be at varying levels of COVID transmission and vaccine deployment as well. (Especially now with second waves around the world.) Remember TAR involves lots of local crew and just locals in general who will work together and come in contact with the American cast and crew. Unlike the studio shows, TAR can't stay in production bubbles.

I would bet it will be at least a year before TAR gets back out into the world, at the earliest. I doubt there's appetite from CBS to have a US-only Race, even if it was safe enough. TAR Australia and Canada (of course) will have no problem staying within their borders for possible upcoming seasons. But TARUS is still a looong way into the future.

There is really no reason to force TAR back into production until the whole world, not just one country, gets COVID under control.
sazit

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #191 on: September 25, 2020, 10:10:48 AM
TAR US already did The Family Edition (S8) which mainly was a road trip trough the USA. I think they could do a special edition to show Americans their own country which could also be a way to increase national tourism.
georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #192 on: Today at 03:24:56 PM
I think what happens with TARaus wll be interesting. MANY areas in AUS are on strict isolation. Unless they are planning on using remote areas only and avoiding cities completely I still don't see how this will work. SO...TBD

I don't think a US race could possibly work.
1) Highly doubt TAR or the audience  would want one
2) With individual states having different guidelines  and with the COVID #'s rising it is NOT SAFE.
