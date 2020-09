Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 08:22:42 PM Just a thought, because this pandemic has got me bored in levels I could not imagine. Haven't posted in the forum in a while.

They should have continued the trend of what they did with 2018 and filmed 2 seasons in 2019.

It is definitely a missed opportunity. We could have had 3 seasons in the can already (including S.32)



Too bad we didn't because CBS hates us



They are treating TAR like crap or it has never existed. TAR is like one of the heavyweights or the foundations of great reality tv. It's just a shame since 2016 (S.29), it takes ages just to air a season. Had they filmed 2 seasons last year and if they filmed the most recent one slightly earlier this year. I could only imagine, if that was the scenario, with other shows in limbo due to production issues with the pandemic, this would work well with TAR's viewership. I work in no media company, but yeah, that's what I think.