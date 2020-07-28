« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

redskevin88

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
July 28, 2020, 05:45:25 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 27, 2020, 02:52:17 PM
https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1287836906827333632

This Spring??? What??? Either he means they're going to try and film TAR33 restarting in the Spring... or TAR32 is being pushed back to airing in the Spring??? That or he meant to say *Fall and just had a mess-up/typo???

https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1287975110352101377

I think it's a New Zealand/Southern Hemisphere thing too.
OMGitsGARRET

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Today at 10:41:21 AM
I know there was some slight hope that TAR33 may resume filming between October-November of this year, but that's not looking very likely because Tough as Nails, which is hosted by Phil Keoghan, was just renewed for a season 2 today and they plan to film their season during the original rumored TAR33 resumed starting date.

According to the casting website:

Quote
If selected, could you be away from home (work and family) for roughly 6 weeks which includes 2 weeks of quarantine (Covid-19) plus 4 weeks of filming. The dates are subject to change but are set for Oct 6- Nov 21 as of today.

Source:

https://www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/faq
