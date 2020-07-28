« previous next »
Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 21467 times)

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #175 on: July 28, 2020, 05:45:25 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 27, 2020, 02:52:17 PM
https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1287836906827333632

This Spring??? What??? Either he means they're going to try and film TAR33 restarting in the Spring... or TAR32 is being pushed back to airing in the Spring??? That or he meant to say *Fall and just had a mess-up/typo???

https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1287975110352101377

I think it's a New Zealand/Southern Hemisphere thing too.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #176 on: August 12, 2020, 10:41:21 AM »
I know there was some slight hope that TAR33 may resume filming between October-November of this year, but that's not looking very likely because Tough as Nails, which is hosted by Phil Keoghan, was just renewed for a season 2 today and they plan to film their season during the original rumored TAR33 resumed starting date.

According to the casting website:

Quote
If selected, could you be away from home (work and family) for roughly 6 weeks which includes 2 weeks of quarantine (Covid-19) plus 4 weeks of filming. The dates are subject to change but are set for Oct 6- Nov 21 as of today.

Source:

https://www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/faq
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #177 on: August 12, 2020, 03:35:16 PM »
Thanks!! I don't believe there is any hope until perhaps next spring....if we are REALLY lucky. Even early in the new year seems too soon.  :'(
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #178 on: August 12, 2020, 10:54:54 PM »
Some places around the globe that were doing really well containing the coronavirus infection rate, are having problems again, two states in Australia, New Zealand, others. And other reviving hot spots may arise if students at all levels do happen to return physically to classrooms. That latter will strictly depend on having strictly enforced health safety protocols in place.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #179 on: September 12, 2020, 08:22:42 PM »
Just a thought, because this pandemic has got me bored in levels I could not imagine. Haven't posted in the forum in a while.
They should have continued the trend of what they did with 2018 and filmed 2 seasons in 2019.
It is definitely a missed opportunity. We could have had 3 seasons in the can already (including S.32)
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #180 on: September 12, 2020, 09:56:17 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on September 12, 2020, 08:22:42 PM
Just a thought, because this pandemic has got me bored in levels I could not imagine. Haven't posted in the forum in a while.
They should have continued the trend of what they did with 2018 and filmed 2 seasons in 2019.
It is definitely a missed opportunity. We could have had 3 seasons in the can already (including S.32)

Too bad we didn't because CBS hates us  :'(
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #181 on: September 13, 2020, 07:02:10 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on September 12, 2020, 09:56:17 PM
Too bad we didn't because CBS hates us  :'(

They are treating TAR like crap or it has never existed. TAR is like one of the heavyweights or the foundations of great reality tv. It's just a shame since 2016 (S.29), it takes ages just to air a season. Had they filmed 2 seasons last year and if they filmed the most recent one slightly earlier this year. I could only imagine, if that was the scenario, with other shows in limbo due to production issues with the pandemic, this would work well with TAR's viewership. I work in no media company, but yeah, that's what I think.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 03:39:52 AM »
The pandemic needs to be under enough control in enough countries including the US, so that safe international travel is possible. Australia is having problems just getting filming underway.for a season that remains domestic.
And if expectations are correct it will be spring at the earliest before things can begin to get enough back to normal. Dr Fauci an expert in pandemics at the US CDCP, is sayings it could be later next year before we start to see normalcy again. As far as the US is concerned, I could suggest who could be to blame, but it isnt ViacomCBS, and suggesting who would be overtly political right now. So I will resist.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:15:30 AM »
There is a new appreciation for us now. They realize what a valuable asset we are to have on board.

My guess is that when we able to film again (hopefully in 2021) we will do two seasons back to back.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #184 on: Today at 02:22:55 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:15:30 AM
There is a new appreciation for us now. They realize what a valuable asset we are to have on board.

My guess is that when we able to film again (hopefully in 2021) we will do two seasons back to back.

Hoping you're right! The most interesting development will be how they handle 33 if teams can't make it back. In a perfect world, all 8 or 9 current teams left will be able to join. Maybe if 1 team or so can't make it back, they will roll with what they have (maybe invite back the most recently eliminated). But if multiple teams can't make it back, they may have to scrap what they had.
