One thing to consider though is even if the vaccine is approved, obviously TAR won't jump to the front of the line. Or anywhere close to it. Plus, other countries will be at varying levels of COVID transmission and vaccine deployment as well. (Especially now with second waves around the world.) Remember TAR involves lots of local crew and just locals in general who will work together and come in contact with the American cast and crew. Unlike the studio shows, TAR can't stay in production bubbles.



I would bet it will be at least a year before TAR gets back out into the world, at the earliest. I doubt there's appetite from CBS to have a US-only Race, even if it was safe enough. TAR Australia and Canada (of course) will have no problem staying within their borders for possible upcoming seasons. But TARUS is still a looong way into the future.



There is really no reason to force TAR back into production until the whole world, not just one country, gets COVID under control.