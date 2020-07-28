Quote

If selected, could you be away from home (work and family) for roughly 6 weeks which includes 2 weeks of quarantine (Covid-19) plus 4 weeks of filming. The dates are subject to change but are set for Oct 6- Nov 21 as of today.

I know there was some slight hope that TAR33 may resume filming between October-November of this year, but that's not looking very likely because Tough as Nails, which is hosted by Phil Keoghan, was just renewed for a season 2 today and they plan to film their season during the original rumored TAR33 resumed starting date.According to the casting website:Source: