The developers of the AZ and J&J vaccines have to solve this unusual blood clotting issue. It becomes more concerning with the fact that the same kind or rare blood clot has shown up in those who receive these two vaccines and not others, and recognizing that oth vaccines, notably in Russia and China are generally not being shown to be anywhere as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.



Nor is it helping things that some Americans, mostly those who can be described as conservative Evangelical Christians, and who politically self identify as Republicans, are capping levels of vaccinations in the US to an extent its thought to be unlikely the US will reach whatever level is ultimately necessary for herd immunity. Its things like this that make crystal balls not work well in devining when it will be safe for international travel to return to travel and to permit TAR to resume traveling. Just a P.S. the rate of hospitalization, severe illness and death among people between ages 16 and 35 in particular, are rising, even with increasing levels of vaccination among those who are older.