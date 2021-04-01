« previous next »
TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)

ianthebalance

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #450 on: Today at 01:45:12 PM
I dont care about the globe, give us the covid-light Countries  :dick
georgiapeach

  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #451 on: Today at 04:45:33 PM
Quote from: cerealking on April 01, 2021, 09:45:42 PM
The CDC is officially saying that vaccinated ppl dont transmit now too.

That is not correct as far as I know. ESPECIALLY in regards to the new variants appearing rappidly.

Quote
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

Were still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After youve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions  like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces  in public places until we know more.


https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #452 on: Today at 04:48:07 PM
The new Covid variants are possibly not included in the current vaccinations and we may need to have a "booster".


So continue all your precautions please.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #453 on: Today at 05:30:51 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 04:45:33 PM
Quote from: cerealking on April 01, 2021, 09:45:42 PM
The CDC is officially saying that vaccinated ppl dont transmit now too.

That is not correct as far as I know. ESPECIALLY in regards to the new variants appearing rappidly.

Quote
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

Were still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After youve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions  like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces  in public places until we know more.


https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html

Yeah, they ended up walking that back. Although Pfizer put out a study last week showing that six months after vaccination, no one caught it in their South Africa group even though thats where one of the variants is running rampant.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #454 on: Today at 06:02:48 PM
Quote from: redwings8831 on Today at 01:31:59 PM
I think this is to be expected and would be surprised if they are back filming before the end of the year.

Quote
The only outstanding alternative show left to return is The Amazing Race. CBS is currently in conversations with creators Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri over its return. Theres a little bit of a longer way on that one until the world officially opens back up. Weve explored some other options such as going to Covid-light countries but I dont think its the same, you want the experience of traveling the globe. Once we feel we can do that safely, were going to get them back out there, we would love to have that show back as fast as we can, Graham added.

https://deadline.com/2021/04/the-state-of-non-scripted-tv-broadcasters-streamers-optimistic-in-2021-feature-1234727534/

I have no doubt that by Q3 of this year, they could cobble together a route of countries where vaccinated Americans can travel and are safe (esp since Qantas is supposed to start its international routes in late October and they could get 3 legs out of some combo of Aus and NZ) but I agree with them that it just sort of depends if itd be a good route with good tasks. IMO if they dont think they can make it work well, they shouldnt feel the need to rush and should just wait it out for a little bit longer. Especially with the EU lagging so far behind.
