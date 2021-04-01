I think this is to be expected and would be surprised if they are back filming before the end of the year.



Quote The only outstanding alternative show left to return is The Amazing Race. CBS is currently in conversations with creators Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri over its return. Theres a little bit of a longer way on that one until the world officially opens back up. Weve explored some other options such as going to Covid-light countries but I dont think its the same, you want the experience of traveling the globe. Once we feel we can do that safely, were going to get them back out there, we would love to have that show back as fast as we can, Graham added.

https://deadline.com/2021/04/the-state-of-non-scripted-tv-broadcasters-streamers-optimistic-in-2021-feature-1234727534/



I have no doubt that by Q3 of this year, they could cobble together a route of countries where vaccinated Americans can travel and are safe (esp since Qantas is supposed to start its international routes in late October and they could get 3 legs out of some combo of Aus and NZ) but I agree with them that it just sort of depends if itd be a good route with good tasks. IMO if they dont think they can make it work well, they shouldnt feel the need to rush and should just wait it out for a little bit longer. Especially with the EU lagging so far behind.