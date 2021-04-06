« previous next »
TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 06, 2021, 01:45:12 PM
I dont care about the globe, give us the covid-light Countries  :dick
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 06, 2021, 04:45:33 PM
Quote from: cerealking on April 01, 2021, 09:45:42 PM
The CDC is officially saying that vaccinated ppl dont transmit now too.

That is not correct as far as I know. ESPECIALLY in regards to the new variants appearing rappidly.

Quote
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

Were still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After youve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions  like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces  in public places until we know more.


https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 06, 2021, 04:48:07 PM
The new Covid variants are possibly not included in the current vaccinations and we may need to have a "booster".


So continue all your precautions please.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 06, 2021, 05:30:51 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 06, 2021, 04:45:33 PM
Quote from: cerealking on April 01, 2021, 09:45:42 PM
The CDC is officially saying that vaccinated ppl dont transmit now too.

That is not correct as far as I know. ESPECIALLY in regards to the new variants appearing rappidly.

Quote
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

Were still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After youve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions  like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces  in public places until we know more.


https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html

Yeah, they ended up walking that back. Although Pfizer put out a study last week showing that six months after vaccination, no one caught it in their South Africa group even though thats where one of the variants is running rampant.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 06, 2021, 06:02:48 PM
Quote from: redwings8831 on April 06, 2021, 01:31:59 PM
I think this is to be expected and would be surprised if they are back filming before the end of the year.

Quote
The only outstanding alternative show left to return is The Amazing Race. CBS is currently in conversations with creators Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri over its return. Theres a little bit of a longer way on that one until the world officially opens back up. Weve explored some other options such as going to Covid-light countries but I dont think its the same, you want the experience of traveling the globe. Once we feel we can do that safely, were going to get them back out there, we would love to have that show back as fast as we can, Graham added.

https://deadline.com/2021/04/the-state-of-non-scripted-tv-broadcasters-streamers-optimistic-in-2021-feature-1234727534/

I have no doubt that by Q3 of this year, they could cobble together a route of countries where vaccinated Americans can travel and are safe (esp since Qantas is supposed to start its international routes in late October and they could get 3 legs out of some combo of Aus and NZ) but I agree with them that it just sort of depends if itd be a good route with good tasks. IMO if they dont think they can make it work well, they shouldnt feel the need to rush and should just wait it out for a little bit longer. Especially with the EU lagging so far behind.

Edit: Sorry, meant Q4 not Q3.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 06, 2021, 08:17:33 PM
The newer variants, some with two major mutations, are going to continue to be a concern for the coming months. It would be difficult and risky to assume international air travel will be safe in all instances, when flight have to connect through areas less well vaccinated. To fully cover the planet, we might need 15 billion doses. At the moment, Africa, South America, Asia and much of Europe just arent safe for travel without a significant risk of COVID-19 exposure. Filming in tha autumn just doesnt seem feasible rto me. For Survivor, they had to agree to a rigid quarantine and testing protocol just to get production back in Fiji to film seasons 41 and 42.
I think CBS wants TAR back in production, but they want things to be safe as possible first. Thats not the case now.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 12, 2021, 11:13:45 PM
The Seychelles and Bhutan are two other countries to keep an eye on since they've quickly caught up with the UAE and Israel on vaccinations.Bhutan might be considered a bit too hard to get in and out of but the Seychelles deserves another visit imo. If they can get it up and going sometime in Q4, it'd be a change of pace from the other rich countries in Europe and North East Asia they're likely to visit weather wise.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 13, 2021, 05:20:13 AM
Don't get your hopes up for Australia and New Zealand; the two (especially New Zealand) are adopting an extremely cautious approach to all arrivals, and may not be lifting restrictions for even vaccinated travellers anytime soon. Australia may have been considering opening up to some other countries (e.g. Singapore, Japan), but New Zealand has implicitly threatened to burst the Trans-Tasman air travel bubble if Australia does that.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 13, 2021, 08:27:08 AM
Smart countries are taking notice of the many new very worrisome Varients and are tightening restrictions accordingly.

UNLIKE the many US states going the other way and lossening restrictions.

Medically speaking we are clearly NOT out of the woods yet.

My GUESS is no TAR in 2021. Not so sure Survivor is going to make it unscathed either.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 15, 2021, 10:11:56 PM
via Reddit
26

Posted byu/supacoowacky
19 hours ago
Quote
Phil Keoghan Did An AMA on Twitter. Qs About TAR Were Asked, But Very Few TAR Responses: Only Relevant Bit I Could Find Was. . .
News
I should note the AMA was mostly to deal with Tough As Nails. I was unaware it was still going on until most of the Qs he was answering was about Tough As Nails.

The most relevant bit was he answered a question about his upcoming projects or what's on the schedule for 2021. He says he has TWO seasons of Tough As Nails coming up (seasons 3 and 4) to film and a screenplay he is trying to write and complete with a buddy. There wasn't a single mention of TAR 33.

Given the record high number of COVID cases in many countries around the planet and the lack of referencing TAR 33 in the "What's Next For You, Phil?" Question, I'm willing to bet money we don't get TAR 33 filmed before the end of the year (or at least until very very close until the end of the year if it does happen).
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 15, 2021, 10:59:33 PM
Based on things I saw online today in news reports Im skeptical that any time in 2021 is not in the cards.
The biggie Many third world countries are unlikely to even have vaccines available for use before 2023. Then the head of Pfizer said that he expects another booster shot will be necessary before 12 months have passed for those who have been vaccinated, and its likely COVID-19 will require yearly booster shots, just like for influenza, thereafter.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 18, 2021, 09:06:28 AM
Id guess theyre probably gonna give it a little more time to see how well vaccinations ramp up elsewhere and get some more info on how/if vaccinated ppl transmit and make a decision if they can get it on the road by Q4. Australia is supposed to re-asses its borders in July. Maybe around that time.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 18, 2021, 11:30:52 PM
Australia has just had to push back its vaccine program as 90% of our vaccine stock is AZ which is now not recommended in under 50's. We are being told that the borders won't open until at least 2022 and that quarantine will still be required when they do.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 19, 2021, 09:16:47 AM
Hopefully the EU is gonna approve the J&J here soon too.....
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 19, 2021, 02:21:10 PM
The developers of the AZ and J&J vaccines have to solve this unusual blood clotting issue. It becomes more concerning with the fact that the same kind or rare blood clot has shown up in those who receive these two vaccines and not others, and recognizing that oth vaccines, notably in Russia and China are generally not being shown to be anywhere as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Nor is it helping things that some Americans, mostly those who can be described as conservative Evangelical Christians, and who politically self identify as Republicans, are capping levels of vaccinations in the US to an extent its thought to be unlikely the US will reach whatever level is ultimately necessary for herd immunity. Its things like this that make crystal balls not work well in devining when it will be safe for international travel to return to travel and to permit TAR to resume traveling. Just a P.S. the rate of hospitalization, severe illness and death among people between ages 16 and 35 in particular, are rising, even with increasing levels of vaccination among those who are older.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 19, 2021, 04:05:34 PM
Biden annouced today that any US citizen can receive the vaccine!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 19, 2021, 08:22:12 PM
Right, but this doesn't mean that all other countries-- still very far behind-- will open their travel restrictions.  Considering the discourse on variants right now, it likely means restrictions through to the end of the year, many of which will affect American travellers.

It's great they're getting vaccinated, but now the rest of the world needs to catch up.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 25, 2021, 04:36:40 PM
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/25/world/europe/american-travel-to-europe.html

Vaccinated Americans will soon be able to travel freely to the EU.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Yesterday at 08:59:55 PM
Canada is really quickly catching up to the US/UK on vaccinations. I understand why they may not want to go there if theyre able to film by the end of the year because thatd be a lot of rich, English speaking countries but they could always go to Quebec to get a different flair. Theyve only been there in 8 (lol).
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Yesterday at 09:16:13 PM
Quote from: cerealking on Yesterday at 08:59:55 PM
Canada is really quickly catching up to the US/UK on vaccinations. I understand why they may not want to go there if theyre able to film by the end of the year because thatd be a lot of rich, English speaking countries but they could always go to Quebec to get a different flair. Theyve only been there in 8 (lol).

100%

They could really do 2 legs even. One in a big-ish city (Québec City if they really want a french city, or Montreal) and one in rural area (Could be on Canada's birth place Gaspé, or Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean or Charlevoix, all beautiful area)

But I'm from Montreal, sorry I'm a bit biased  :funny:
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Yesterday at 11:32:42 PM
As to Canada, until the shared border with the US is fully reopened to nonessential travel, that will be an indication of where things stand.
Likewise, if you read the media reports about the EU, the strict protocols currently in place there will apply to visitors so  again, it will not mean things are sufficiently normal.
