The CDC is officially saying that vaccinated ppl dont transmit now too.
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.Were still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After youve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces in public places until we know more.
Quote from: cerealking on April 01, 2021, 09:45:42 PMThe CDC is officially saying that vaccinated ppl dont transmit now too.That is not correct as far as I know. ESPECIALLY in regards to the new variants appearing rappidly.QuoteCOVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.Were still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After youve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces in public places until we know more.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
I think this is to be expected and would be surprised if they are back filming before the end of the year. QuoteThe only outstanding alternative show left to return is The Amazing Race. CBS is currently in conversations with creators Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri over its return. Theres a little bit of a longer way on that one until the world officially opens back up. Weve explored some other options such as going to Covid-light countries but I dont think its the same, you want the experience of traveling the globe. Once we feel we can do that safely, were going to get them back out there, we would love to have that show back as fast as we can, Graham added.https://deadline.com/2021/04/the-state-of-non-scripted-tv-broadcasters-streamers-optimistic-in-2021-feature-1234727534/
