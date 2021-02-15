« previous next »
TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 15, 2021, 02:28:46 AM
I could imagine a route like this (from reports of when countries will likely achieve widespread immunization)

Legs 1-6: Europe (I know 2-3 legs were already filmed but doing this to show the whole route)
Legs 7-8: Israel
Leg 9: UAE
Legs 10-11: Taiwan
Leg 12: USA
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 15, 2021, 12:54:59 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on February 15, 2021, 02:28:46 AM
I could imagine a route like this (from reports of when countries will likely achieve widespread immunization)

Legs 1-6: Europe (I know 2-3 legs were already filmed but doing this to show the whole route)
Legs 7-8: Israel
Leg 9: UAE
Legs 10-11: Taiwan
Leg 12: USA

I could also see NZ/Australia in there, depending on when they decide to open up their borders since they're both starting vaccination this week and they're both small countries.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 15, 2021, 06:13:43 PM
Regarding domestic, the producers won't take the risk.  They tried that before and continue to get flak from the community to this day.  If you expect a domestic season, expect it to be their last season because it will alienate long-term viewers.

As for everywhere else, I would continue to doubt the majority of well-off nations.  Even with low case numbers, these places are successful because of their restrictions on non-essential travel.  To get into NZ as non-essential, you currently need government approval.  These places aren't reopening until the rest of the world is well on its way.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
February 15, 2021, 06:32:22 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on February 15, 2021, 06:13:43 PM
Regarding domestic, the producers won't take the risk.  They tried that before and continue to get flak from the community to this day.  If you expect a domestic season, expect it to be their last season because it will alienate long-term viewers.

As for everywhere else, I would continue to doubt the majority of well-off nations.  Even with low case numbers, these places are successful because of their restrictions on non-essential travel.  To get into NZ as non-essential, you currently need government approval.  These places aren't reopening until the rest of the world is well on its way.

The NZ government says theyre not going to reopen their borders until they get everyone vaccinated and they hope to do that by June or July. I guess thats a way for them to buy time to see how effective the vaccines are for stopping or slowing down transmission. Places like NZ and Aus are a bit of a double edged sword because theyve kept the virus out while also being in no hurry to vaccinate.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
March 15, 2021, 11:19:27 PM
If producers wanted to keep the original 6-continent concept for TAR 33 I could see this route:

Legs 1&2: UK (filmed)
Leg 3: Western European nation (possibly Spain, Denmark, or Norway)
Legs 4&5: Israel
Leg 6: Seychelles or Mauritius
Leg 7: Singapore or Thailand
Leg 8: South Korea or Taiwan
Legs 9&10: Australia or New Zealand
Leg 11: Chile or Uruguay
Leg 12: Somewhere in the lower 48

I do think that there is a possibility of this season having 13 legs if production decides to do a domestic NEL to help reintroduce the remaining teams back into the race. Of course travel between covid safe countries would have to be normalized first in order for this to happen (possibly late this year or early next year).
Last Edit: March 22, 2021, 07:48:30 PM
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
March 16, 2021, 01:13:30 AM
Original 6 continent route?! What?
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
March 19, 2021, 01:32:59 PM
What I could see if they decide to start over from scratch :

Leg 1: One of the Caribbean countries thats doing well or maybe Canada
Leg 2:UK
Leg 3 & 4: Scandinavian country(ies) Denmark is doing the best on vaccinations atm
Leg 5: Another European country
Leg 6: Israel
Leg 7: UAE
Leg 8:One of the developed East Asian country
Leg 9: Another developed East Asian country
Leg 10 & 11: Australia/ NZ
Leg 12: Hawaii
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
March 19, 2021, 09:11:40 PM
Quote from: cerealking on March 19, 2021, 01:32:59 PM
What I could see if they decide to start over from scratch :

Leg 1: One of the Caribbean countries thats doing well or maybe Canada
Leg 2:UK
Leg 3 & 4: Scandinavian country(ies) Denmark is doing the best on vaccinations atm
Leg 5: Another European country
Leg 6: Israel
Leg 7: UAE
Leg 8:One of the developed East Asian country
Leg 9: Another developed East Asian country
Leg 10 & 11: Australia/ NZ
Leg 12: Hawaii

I can't see Australia/NZ or most of the pacific being an option. Here in Australia we are just starting vaccination now and at the moment only those who are high risk are allowed to receive it. And with Europe blocking us from importing vaccines sourcing stock is difficult.

Also the government has reassured the public that even when we reopen the 2 week quarantine will remain until other countries have basically eradicated (or close to) the virus like us. They are looking at organising a travel bubble with other countries that have similar restrictions to us and no COVID late in the year (October to December) but the US is not one of these places due to the high number of cases there.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
March 20, 2021, 10:47:35 AM
Quote from: zacz on March 19, 2021, 09:11:40 PM
Quote from: cerealking on March 19, 2021, 01:32:59 PM
What I could see if they decide to start over from scratch :

Leg 1: One of the Caribbean countries thats doing well or maybe Canada
Leg 2:UK
Leg 3 & 4: Scandinavian country(ies) Denmark is doing the best on vaccinations atm
Leg 5: Another European country
Leg 6: Israel
Leg 7: UAE
Leg 8:One of the developed East Asian country
Leg 9: Another developed East Asian country
Leg 10 & 11: Australia/ NZ
Leg 12: Hawaii

I can't see Australia/NZ or most of the pacific being an option. Here in Australia we are just starting vaccination now and at the moment only those who are high risk are allowed to receive it. And with Europe blocking us from importing vaccines sourcing stock is difficult.

Also the government has reassured the public that even when we reopen the 2 week quarantine will remain until other countries have basically eradicated (or close to) the virus like us. They are looking at organising a travel bubble with other countries that have similar restrictions to us and no COVID late in the year (October to December) but the US is not one of these places due to the high number of cases there.

Oh yeah, this isn't for any time soon. This (US) fall at the earliest is when I could see them being able to do it.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
March 31, 2021, 12:21:18 PM
Id add Iceland to the list of countries theyre very likely to visit if they shoot this fall. Starting May 1st, Americans can visit freely if they can prove theyve been vaccinated.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
March 31, 2021, 01:44:13 PM
I have seen a lot about Greece aopening up as well! Maybe a chance to visit some of the Greek Islands!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
March 31, 2021, 01:57:50 PM
Quote from: Nuku on March 31, 2021, 01:44:13 PM
I have seen a lot about Greece aopening up as well! Maybe a chance to visit some of the Greek Islands!

I saw an interview with Taiwans Health Minister where he said theyre on track to open back open for vaccinated tourists before the end of the year. They havent been there for ever.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
March 31, 2021, 06:33:29 PM
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 01, 2021, 02:27:15 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on March 31, 2021, 06:33:29 PM
I'd throw in Costa Rica.

https://www.visitcostarica.com/en/costa-rica/planning-your-trip/entry-requirements

This is starting to look like it could be a great route! Now, please Australia lol!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 01, 2021, 09:45:42 PM
The CDC is officially saying that vaccinated ppl dont transmit now too.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 02, 2021, 01:25:17 PM
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 03, 2021, 10:20:54 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 02, 2021, 01:25:17 PM
Progress :)

https://apnews.com/article/cdc-fully-vaccinated-travel-no-quarantine-domestic-us-a657a7e7d12fff68531c5ff0e08ad717

Looks like all the states are gonna meet the Biden administrations target for opening up to everyone May 1st too. I imagine well get some more info both from the CDC and other countries when we get there. Its looking like were gonna hit herd immunitysometime in July.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 03, 2021, 01:45:17 PM
So far it is looking like they could restart filming in late Summer/early Fall of this year! It's hope this happens or even is earlier!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 03, 2021, 02:28:52 PM
Genuine question... How the vaccination in US works? Are they prioritizing people based on their age or working industry(doctors, nurses, teachers, critical infrastructure) or is order random? I am asking because I saw some SM posts of different rtv alumnis in their 20s/30s about them being vaccinated already. I would assume vaccinate older population would be priority.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 03, 2021, 02:49:08 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on April 03, 2021, 02:28:52 PM
Genuine question... How the vaccination in US works? Are they prioritizing people based on their age or working industry(doctors, nurses, teachers, critical infrastructure) or is order random? I am asking because I saw some SM posts of different rtv alumnis in their 20s/30s about them being vaccinated already. I would assume vaccinate older population would be priority.
They started with doctor, nurses, healthcare workers, etc, and government workers. Then after that they did older people, and now anyone that is 16+ can get the vaccine I am pretty sure. They did 100 million shots in 58 days, so Biden is doing an amazing job with this compared to Trump.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 03, 2021, 09:49:24 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on April 01, 2021, 02:27:15 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on March 31, 2021, 06:33:29 PM
I'd throw in Costa Rica.

https://www.visitcostarica.com/en/costa-rica/planning-your-trip/entry-requirements

This is starting to look like it could be a great route! Now, please Australia lol!

With Qantas expecting to resume international flights by October 31st, I think a visit to Australia after nearly 15 seasons could be likely.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 03, 2021, 10:08:17 PM
Here's a list of countries that could possibly be visited: https://thepointsguy.com/guide/country-by-country-guide-to-where-you-can-go-if-youre-vaccinated/
I expect that by the time they get ready to film this list would have, hopefully, grown.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 03, 2021, 11:10:50 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on April 03, 2021, 02:28:52 PM
Genuine question... How the vaccination in US works? Are they prioritizing people based on their age or working industry(doctors, nurses, teachers, critical infrastructure) or is order random? I am asking because I saw some SM posts of different rtv alumnis in their 20s/30s about them being vaccinated already. I would assume vaccinate older population would be priority.

Well, each state has its own rules but genuinely speaking they started off with frontline healthcare workers and people who live/work in nursing home and then moved onto older people and then slowly started opening up to other people based on health issues and jobs. Im 27 but got my first one three weeks ago bc Im a teacher. My group that opened up was school staff, intellectually disabled adults, and parents of kids with complicated medical issues. My state is open for everyone now but the Biden administration has set a goal to have all states do the same by May 1st.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
April 04, 2021, 05:03:22 PM
Its dangerous to assume the US experience with vaccinations will apply equally quickly to the rest of the world. So I doubt things will be at a point to resume filming as soon as this autumn. Among other things theres no international standard for how to handle people who may be fully vaccinated and ongoing health and safety measures (masks, social distancing and quarantines).
The acceleration of the US vaccination rollout (and it is impressive over 4 million administered yesterday) and the reports that at least the Pfizer vaccine is showing to be safe and 100% effective for teenagers between ages 12 to 15) is intended to blunt a fourth wave of infections fueled by the UK variant and other mutations in the US. Other countries arent in that position yet. And the most current CDC guidance is still recommending the use of masks and social distancing even for fully vaccinated individuals.
I think its wishful thinking to state filming could resume by autumn.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Today at 01:31:59 PM
Quote
The only outstanding alternative show left to return is The Amazing Race. CBS is currently in conversations with creators Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri over its return. Theres a little bit of a longer way on that one until the world officially opens back up. Weve explored some other options such as going to Covid-light countries but I dont think its the same, you want the experience of traveling the globe. Once we feel we can do that safely, were going to get them back out there, we would love to have that show back as fast as we can, Graham added.

https://deadline.com/2021/04/the-state-of-non-scripted-tv-broadcasters-streamers-optimistic-in-2021-feature-1234727534/
