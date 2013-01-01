« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 43905 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #425 on: Today at 02:28:46 AM »
I could imagine a route like this (from reports of when countries will likely achieve widespread immunization)

Legs 1-6: Europe (I know 2-3 legs were already filmed but doing this to show the whole route)
Legs 7-8: Israel
Leg 9: UAE
Legs 10-11: Taiwan
Leg 12: USA
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #426 on: Today at 12:54:59 PM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 02:28:46 AM
I could imagine a route like this (from reports of when countries will likely achieve widespread immunization)

Legs 1-6: Europe (I know 2-3 legs were already filmed but doing this to show the whole route)
Legs 7-8: Israel
Leg 9: UAE
Legs 10-11: Taiwan
Leg 12: USA

I could also see NZ/Australia in there, depending on when they decide to open up their borders since they're both starting vaccination this week and they're both small countries.
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 14
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #427 on: Today at 06:13:43 PM »
Regarding domestic, the producers won't take the risk.  They tried that before and continue to get flak from the community to this day.  If you expect a domestic season, expect it to be their last season because it will alienate long-term viewers.

As for everywhere else, I would continue to doubt the majority of well-off nations.  Even with low case numbers, these places are successful because of their restrictions on non-essential travel.  To get into NZ as non-essential, you currently need government approval.  These places aren't reopening until the rest of the world is well on its way.
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #428 on: Today at 06:32:22 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 06:13:43 PM
Regarding domestic, the producers won't take the risk.  They tried that before and continue to get flak from the community to this day.  If you expect a domestic season, expect it to be their last season because it will alienate long-term viewers.

As for everywhere else, I would continue to doubt the majority of well-off nations.  Even with low case numbers, these places are successful because of their restrictions on non-essential travel.  To get into NZ as non-essential, you currently need government approval.  These places aren't reopening until the rest of the world is well on its way.

The NZ government says theyre not going to reopen their borders until they get everyone vaccinated and they hope to do that by June or July. I guess thats a way for them to buy time to see how effective the vaccines are for stopping or slowing down transmission. Places like NZ and Aus are a bit of a double edged sword because theyve kept the virus out while also being in no hurry to vaccinate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 