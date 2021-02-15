What I could see if they decide to start over from scratch :



Leg 1: One of the Caribbean countries thats doing well or maybe Canada

Leg 2:UK

Leg 3 & 4: Scandinavian country(ies) Denmark is doing the best on vaccinations atm

Leg 5: Another European country

Leg 6: Israel

Leg 7: UAE

Leg 8:One of the developed East Asian country

Leg 9: Another developed East Asian country

Leg 10 & 11: Australia/ NZ

Leg 12: Hawaii



I can't see Australia/NZ or most of the pacific being an option. Here in Australia we are just starting vaccination now and at the moment only those who are high risk are allowed to receive it. And with Europe blocking us from importing vaccines sourcing stock is difficult.Also the government has reassured the public that even when we reopen the 2 week quarantine will remain until other countries have basically eradicated (or close to) the virus like us. They are looking at organising a travel bubble with other countries that have similar restrictions to us and no COVID late in the year (October to December) but the US is not one of these places due to the high number of cases there.