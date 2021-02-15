« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 48036 times)

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #425 on: February 15, 2021, 02:28:46 AM »
I could imagine a route like this (from reports of when countries will likely achieve widespread immunization)

Legs 1-6: Europe (I know 2-3 legs were already filmed but doing this to show the whole route)
Legs 7-8: Israel
Leg 9: UAE
Legs 10-11: Taiwan
Leg 12: USA
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #426 on: February 15, 2021, 12:54:59 PM »
I could also see NZ/Australia in there, depending on when they decide to open up their borders since they're both starting vaccination this week and they're both small countries.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #427 on: February 15, 2021, 06:13:43 PM »
Regarding domestic, the producers won't take the risk.  They tried that before and continue to get flak from the community to this day.  If you expect a domestic season, expect it to be their last season because it will alienate long-term viewers.

As for everywhere else, I would continue to doubt the majority of well-off nations.  Even with low case numbers, these places are successful because of their restrictions on non-essential travel.  To get into NZ as non-essential, you currently need government approval.  These places aren't reopening until the rest of the world is well on its way.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #428 on: February 15, 2021, 06:32:22 PM »
The NZ government says theyre not going to reopen their borders until they get everyone vaccinated and they hope to do that by June or July. I guess thats a way for them to buy time to see how effective the vaccines are for stopping or slowing down transmission. Places like NZ and Aus are a bit of a double edged sword because theyve kept the virus out while also being in no hurry to vaccinate.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #429 on: March 15, 2021, 11:19:27 PM »
If producers wanted to keep the original 6-continent concept for TAR 33 I could see this route:

Legs 1&2: UK (filmed)
Leg 3: Western European nation (possibly Spain, Denmark, or Norway)
Legs 4&5: Israel
Leg 6: Seychelles or Mauritius
Leg 7: Singapore or Thailand
Leg 8: South Korea or Taiwan
Legs 9&10: Australia or New Zealand
Leg 11: Chile or Uruguay
Leg 12: Somewhere in the lower 48

I do think that there is a possibility of this season having 13 legs if production decides to do a domestic NEL to help reintroduce the remaining teams back into the race. Of course travel between covid safe countries would have to be normalized first in order for this to happen (possibly late this year or early next year).
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #430 on: March 16, 2021, 01:13:30 AM »
Original 6 continent route?! What?
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #431 on: March 19, 2021, 01:32:59 PM »
What I could see if they decide to start over from scratch :

Leg 1: One of the Caribbean countries thats doing well or maybe Canada
Leg 2:UK
Leg 3 & 4: Scandinavian country(ies) Denmark is doing the best on vaccinations atm
Leg 5: Another European country
Leg 6: Israel
Leg 7: UAE
Leg 8:One of the developed East Asian country
Leg 9: Another developed East Asian country
Leg 10 & 11: Australia/ NZ
Leg 12: Hawaii
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #432 on: March 19, 2021, 09:11:40 PM »
I can't see Australia/NZ or most of the pacific being an option. Here in Australia we are just starting vaccination now and at the moment only those who are high risk are allowed to receive it. And with Europe blocking us from importing vaccines sourcing stock is difficult.

Also the government has reassured the public that even when we reopen the 2 week quarantine will remain until other countries have basically eradicated (or close to) the virus like us. They are looking at organising a travel bubble with other countries that have similar restrictions to us and no COVID late in the year (October to December) but the US is not one of these places due to the high number of cases there.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #433 on: March 20, 2021, 10:47:35 AM »
I can't see Australia/NZ or most of the pacific being an option. Here in Australia we are just starting vaccination now and at the moment only those who are high risk are allowed to receive it. And with Europe blocking us from importing vaccines sourcing stock is difficult.

Also the government has reassured the public that even when we reopen the 2 week quarantine will remain until other countries have basically eradicated (or close to) the virus like us. They are looking at organising a travel bubble with other countries that have similar restrictions to us and no COVID late in the year (October to December) but the US is not one of these places due to the high number of cases there.

Oh yeah, this isn't for any time soon. This (US) fall at the earliest is when I could see them being able to do it.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #434 on: Yesterday at 12:21:18 PM »
Id add Iceland to the list of countries theyre very likely to visit if they shoot this fall. Starting May 1st, Americans can visit freely if they can prove theyve been vaccinated.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #435 on: Yesterday at 01:44:13 PM »
I have seen a lot about Greece aopening up as well! Maybe a chance to visit some of the Greek Islands!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #436 on: Yesterday at 01:57:50 PM »
I saw an interview with Taiwans Health Minister where he said theyre on track to open back open for vaccinated tourists before the end of the year. They havent been there for ever.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #437 on: Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM »
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #438 on: Today at 02:27:15 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 06:33:29 PM
I'd throw in Costa Rica.

https://www.visitcostarica.com/en/costa-rica/planning-your-trip/entry-requirements

This is starting to look like it could be a great route! Now, please Australia lol!
