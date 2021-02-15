Regarding domestic, the producers won't take the risk. They tried that before and continue to get flak from the community to this day. If you expect a domestic season, expect it to be their last season because it will alienate long-term viewers.



As for everywhere else, I would continue to doubt the majority of well-off nations. Even with low case numbers, these places are successful because of their restrictions on non-essential travel. To get into NZ as non-essential, you currently need government approval. These places aren't reopening until the rest of the world is well on its way.