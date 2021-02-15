« previous next »
I could imagine a route like this (from reports of when countries will likely achieve widespread immunization)

Legs 1-6: Europe (I know 2-3 legs were already filmed but doing this to show the whole route)
Legs 7-8: Israel
Leg 9: UAE
Legs 10-11: Taiwan
Leg 12: USA
I could also see NZ/Australia in there, depending on when they decide to open up their borders since they're both starting vaccination this week and they're both small countries.
Regarding domestic, the producers won't take the risk.  They tried that before and continue to get flak from the community to this day.  If you expect a domestic season, expect it to be their last season because it will alienate long-term viewers.

As for everywhere else, I would continue to doubt the majority of well-off nations.  Even with low case numbers, these places are successful because of their restrictions on non-essential travel.  To get into NZ as non-essential, you currently need government approval.  These places aren't reopening until the rest of the world is well on its way.
The NZ government says theyre not going to reopen their borders until they get everyone vaccinated and they hope to do that by June or July. I guess thats a way for them to buy time to see how effective the vaccines are for stopping or slowing down transmission. Places like NZ and Aus are a bit of a double edged sword because theyve kept the virus out while also being in no hurry to vaccinate.
If producers wanted to keep the original 6-continent concept for TAR 33 I could see this route:

Legs 1&2: UK (confirmed)
Leg 3: Western Europe nation (possibly Spain, Denmark, or Norway)
Legs 4&5: Israel
Leg 6: Seychelles or Mauritius
Leg 7: Singapore or Thailand
Leg 8: South Korea or Taiwan
Legs 9&10: Australia or New Zealand
Leg 11: Chile or Uruguay
Leg 12: Somewhere in the lower 48

I do think that there is a possibility of this season having 13 legs if production decides to do a domestic NEL to help reintroduce the remaining teams back into the race. Of course travel between covid safe countries would have to be normalized first in order for this to happen (possibly late this year or early next year).
Original 6 continent route?! What?
