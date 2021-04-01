The newer variants, some with two major mutations, are going to continue to be a concern for the coming months. It would be difficult and risky to assume international air travel will be safe in all instances, when flight have to connect through areas less well vaccinated. To fully cover the planet, we might need 15 billion doses. At the moment, Africa, South America, Asia and much of Europe just arent safe for travel without a significant risk of COVID-19 exposure. Filming in tha autumn just doesnt seem feasible rto me. For Survivor, they had to agree to a rigid quarantine and testing protocol just to get production back in Fiji to film seasons 41 and 42.

I think CBS wants TAR back in production, but they want things to be safe as possible first. Thats not the case now.