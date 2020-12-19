I was watching this season of The Great Food Truck Race on Food Network and got inspired to roughly make a predominantly Alaskan route.
Show contentSTARTING LINE: Mendenhall Glacier
in Mendenhall Valley - steer airboats to Juneau mainland to get to the airportLeg 1 (Juneau -> Haines -> Skagway & Yukon, Canada)
| charter flights to Haines, fast ferry to Skagway, cruise ship maintenance/provisioning Detour, bus to Carcross for a desert Roadblock, return bus to Skagway to Pit StopLeg 2 (Skagway -> Juneau)
| seaplane back to Juneau, touristy leg with smoked salmon packaging, Alaskan Brewing Company, jewelry crafting, and hiking trail mappingLeg 3 (Juneau -> Ketchikan Gateway)
| flight to Ketchikan, Ketchi Candies Roadblock, Creek Street, and totem pole carving and transport DetourLeg 4 (Ketchikan Gateway -> Anchorage)
| flight to Anchorage, cannabis store visit, Eklutna Spirit Houses construction RoadblockLeg 5 (Anchorage -> Kenai Peninsula)
| drive to Girdwood, Alyeska Ski Resort Detour, packrafting Roadblock, and Clam Gulch State Rec AreaLeg 6 (Kenai Peninsula -> Chugach)
| boat to Valdez, emphasis on local businesses, and Chugach National ForestLeg 7 (Chugach -> Aleutians West)
| flight to Unalaska connecting through Anchorage Int'l Airport, crabbing in choppy waters simulationLeg 8 (Aleutians West -> Nome)
| flight to Nome, Travelocity "Gnome" task opportunity, Ski Doo travel, Nome Gold Rush Detour, Leg 9 (Nome -> Yukon-Koyukuk)
| flight to Arctic Village, Gwich'in language transcription taskLeg 10 (Yukon-Koyukuk -> Fairbanks North Star)
| flight to Fairbanks, Big Dipper Ice Arena, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum, Ice Art Park ice sculpture Roadblock, North Pole Detour with Antler Academy and Santa Claus HouseLeg 11 (Fairbanks North Star -> North Slope)
| flight to Utqiagvik, Whale Bone Arch and boat frame construction task, Arctic Coast Trading Post at-home deliveries, Barrow High School football field, diving into Arctic Ocean momentarily, Alaskan final memory taskFINISH LINE: Point Barrow "the Northernmost Point of America"