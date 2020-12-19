I think a domestic season would be great for the US!!
Here is my route:
Leg-1 (California)
Leg-2 (California → Nevada)
Leg-3 (Nevada)
Leg-4 (Nevada → Arizona)
Leg-5 (Arizona → Utah)
Leg-6 (Utah → Colorado)
Leg-7 (Colorado → South Dakota)
Leg-8 (South Dakota → Minnesota)
Leg-9 (Minnesota → Wisconsin)
Leg-10 (Wisconsin → Illinois)
Leg-11 (Illinois → Indiana)
Leg-12 (Indiana → Kentucky)
Leg-13 (Kentucky → Virginia)
Leg-14 (Virginia)
Leg-15 (Virginia → Georgia)
Leg-16 (Georgia → Florida)
More details:
Leg-1: Los Angeles, CA
Lots of different approaches can be taken here, but i think a Hollywood and pop culture themed leg would fit great here!
Leg-2: Los Angeles, CA → Lake Tahoe, CA/NV
Head north and do some challenges in the lake and mountains and have the pitstop in nevada. The scenery this leg would be WOW!
Leg-3: Lake Tahoe, NV → Las Vegas, NV
Super high energy bustling night leg on the strip!
Leg-4: Las Vegas, NV → Grand Canyon National Park, AZ
Different tasks in the dessert and canyons, obviously some kind of rappelling or rock climbing!
Leg-5: Grand Canyon National Park, AZ → Park City, UT
Salt Lake dont have much to offer IMO, so go to park city for snow themed challenges!
Leg-6: Park City, UT → Colorado Springs, CO
Air Force Academy and rafting are musts and other mountain themed kind of tasks!
Leg-7: Colorado Springs, CO → Rapid City/Keystone, SD
First part of the leg in Rapid City, back half at mount rushmore paying homage to presidents!!
Leg-8: Rapid City/Keystone, SD → Minneapolis/Lake Minnetonka, MN
Most of the leg in Minneapolis, cool hockey task maybe? and then head to Lake Minnetonka for lake tasks (mail delivery: search it up)
Leg-9: Minneapolis/Lake Minnetonka, MN → Green Bay, WI
Cheese, farms, and football!!
Leg-10: Green Bay, WI → Chicago, IL
Leg paying homage to the Windy City, game of street ball would be cool, and have teams travel by the sky trains!
Leg-11: Chicago, IL → Indianapolis, Indiana
Obviously Indy challenge, and other things to do with Indiana!
Leg-12: Indianapolis, Indiana → Louisville, Kentucky
Kentucky Derby and southern themed challenges, bbq would be cool or chicken!!
Leg-13: Louisville, Kentucky → Richmond, VA
DK a lot about the city, but could be a pretty good leg!
Leg-14: Richmond, VA → Virginia Beach, VA
Beach tasks obviously!
Leg-15: Virginia Beach, VA → Atlanta, GA
Penultimate leg with lots of energy paying homage to the art scene and other cultural parts of Georgia!
Leg-16: Atlanta, GA → Orlando, FL
DISNEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
and if not just find other theme parks or what not!