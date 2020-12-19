« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 186 187 [188]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 1113889 times)

1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline justmjlayson

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4675 on: December 19, 2020, 04:48:56 AM »
TAR 34 Wishlist Destinations:
🤧😂

Pre-Leg: Los Angeles, California, USA 🇺🇲
Leg 1: USA > Baguio City, Benguet, Philippines 🇵🇭
Leg 2: Benguet > Santa Cruz, Laguna, Philippines 🇵🇭
Leg 3: Philippines > Jakarta, Indonesia 🇮🇩
Leg 4. Indonesia > Penang, George Town, Malaysia 🇲🇾
Leg 5: Malaysia > Ulaan Bator, Mongolia 🇲🇳
Leg 6: Mongolia > Doha, Qatar 🇶🇦
Leg 7: Qatar > Lalibela, Ethiopia 🇪🇹
Leg 8: Ethiopia > Sofia, Bulgaria 🇧🇬
Leg 9: Bulgaria > Ljubljana, Slovenia 🇸🇮
Leg 10: Slovenia > Dakar, Senegal 🇸🇳
Leg 11: Senegal > San Jose, Costa Rica 🇨🇷
Leg 12: Costa Rica > Houston, Texas, USA 🇺🇸
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4676 on: December 25, 2020, 12:54:13 AM »
The idea of Antarctica being visited has often been a fun idea. I always assumed that if it actually happened, it would likely be an Asia-Europe-SA-Antarctica route with various non-flying legs (for cost purposes to cover for Antarctica). Here is one I created with that.

1. Busan, South Korea
2. Fukuoka, Japan (via ferry)
3. Sapporo, Japan (via train and ferry)
4. Vientiane, Laos
5. Northeastern Thailand (via bus/car, cross country via First ThaiLao Friendship Bridge)
6. Doha, Qatar
7. Sardinia, Italy
8. Rome, Italy (via ferry to mainland then car or something else to Rome)
9. Buenos Aires, Argentina
10. Ushuaia, Argentina
11. King George Island, Antarctica
12. Miami, USA
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2483
  • <3
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4677 on: December 25, 2020, 01:07:31 AM »
TAR 34 Wishlist

Leg 1: New York City, NY > Praia, Cape Verde
Leg 2: Praia, Cape Verde > Dakar, Senegal
Leg 3: Thies, Senegal
Leg 4: Thies, Senegal > Lisbon, Portugal
Leg 5: Lisbon, Portugal > Tampere, Finland
Leg 6: Hämeenlinna, Finland
Leg 7: Hämeenlinna, Finland > St. Petesburg, Russia
Leg 8: St. Petesburg, Russia > Medan, Indonesia
Leg 9: Medan, Indonesia > Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Leg 10: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Leg 11: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia > Taipei, Taiwan
Leg 12: Taipei, Taiwan > Los Angeles, CA

US > Cape Verde > Senegal > Portugal > Finland > Russia > Indonesia > Malaysia > Taiwan

I would love an Africa start for a change.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline AFVet1982

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4678 on: December 31, 2020, 10:12:23 AM »
Greetings all, Im a longtime fan and first-time poster to the boards.  My oldest daughter and I hope to audition for a future TAR season once the pandemic has run its course and were all able to return to a more normal life.

Id like to offer my thoughts on some proposed destinations and potential tweaks to the race course.  Ill qualify my posting by letting everyone know that Ive missed several seasons of TAR during its run and am now in the process of catching up by binge-watching with my wife.  So if I mention something below that was done in a season I either missed or have forgotten, please dont beat me up too hard.

Quote from: justmjlayson on December 19, 2020, 04:48:06 AM

Starting Leg: St. Louis, Missouri, USA 🇺🇸
Leg 1: USA > London, England, U.K. 🇬🇧
...
Leg 12: Bolivia > Indianapolis, Indiana, USA 🇺🇸


First, I agree 100% with justmjlayson about featuring St Louis, Missouri on the program, either as a start or finish line.  St Louis has a lot of places that would provide opportunity for teams to do tasks that are similar to other seasons, that would also put a local stamp on the specific task.  Same for Kansas City.  It might be worth considering having multiple legs in the USA, especially towards the end, since that could fan the flames of speculation and maybe increase interest in the show.https://forum.realityfanforum.com/Smileys/classic/Picture_263.gif

To be honest, Id like to see TAR visit some states that it hasnt visited yet.  Perhaps they could start looking at cities that arent major metropolises, yet have a significant history and some unique aspects that might make for good TV.  Two examples I can think of are Omaha Nebraska (maybe something at Boys Town or film during the College World Series  starting the race right before a game or the championship series) and Colorado Springs, Colorado (Detour or Road Block at the Air Force Academy and another task involving the areas mining history -- or maybe a drive up Pike's Peak to get a clue from the box).  I'm sure there are a lot of similarly-sized cities that would also make great start, end, or waypoints.

Now, time to get back to looking at the other boards.https://forum.realityfanforum.com/Smileys/classic/a020.gif
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2483
  • <3
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4679 on: December 31, 2020, 11:43:26 AM »
Welcome to RFF, AFVet1982!
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51962
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4680 on: December 31, 2020, 04:01:17 PM »
Looking forward to getting to know you, AFVet 1982!


 :bigwelcome

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4681 on: December 31, 2020, 04:27:47 PM »
Teams having to find their own flights. Even if it ends up being the same flight, I like when they had to do it theirselves. If not, the race is just a live action video game where getting off the flight is a start of a level.
Not going to happen but its my wish lol
Logged

Offline Zack.

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1633
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4682 on: February 18, 2021, 12:17:09 PM »
Frozen inside so here's a fantasy route aiming at what TAR 25 tried for, accounting for it being 2020something whenever filming starts.

START - Catalina Is., CA
LEG 1 - Catalina Is., CA (it's kind of a trend for international seasons to have leg 1 in the start city so I don't see why that can't happen with TAR US, especially with a leg 1 NEL)
LEG 2 - Taipei, Taiwan
LEG 3 - Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei
LEG 4 - Temburong, Brunei (I think to justify a Brunei visit, both in terms of cost and maybe bureaucracy you would need two legs)
LEG 5 - Mombasa, Kenya (I choose to assume that the world would be unproblematic enough that this wouldn't be a problem  :tup:)
LEG 6 - Valletta, Malta
LEG 7 - Djerba, Tunisia (see leg 5)
LEG 8 - Almere, Netherlands
LEG 9 - St. Joris Bay, Curacao
LEG 10A - Vinales, Cuba (i mean if we can have legs in uganda or bogota...)
LEG 10B - Havana, Cuba (yes it's a megaleg and while the name is dumb, I like the TAR 14 scenario of having a long leg determine the F3)
LEG 11 - Nantucket Is., MA (while Miami would be easier, I feel like this season lends itself to a more unique finish line :) )

Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4683 on: February 18, 2021, 08:03:06 PM »
Im not sure where to put this but I guess this is the closest

If there wasnt a pandemic and TAR AUS 5 went as they originally planned (international) then I wouldve liked something like this. They said that they were looking into Brazil, Europe, and India before things got bad. Using that and the 2 episodes per week format, this is what my wishlist wouldve been from it:

(Filmed in winter on northern hemisphere)
1. Santiago, Chile
2. Mendoza, Argentina
3. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4. Brazil (somewhere near Rio but not used in US TAR)
5. Munich, Germany
6. Vienna, Austria
7. Athens, Greece
8. Greece (driving outside of Athens)
9. Mumbai, India
10. Pune, India
11. Male, Maldives
12. Sydney, Australia
Logged

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 61
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4684 on: February 20, 2021, 05:32:25 PM »
Leg 1: Denver, Colorado --> Queenstown, New Zealand
Leg 2: Queenstown, New Zealand --> Sydney, Australia 
Leg 3: Sydney, Australia --> Alice Springs, Australia
Leg 4: Alice Springs, Australia --> Chhukha, Bhutan
Leg 5: Chhukha, Bhutan --> Rishikesh, India
Leg 6: Rishikesh, India --> Nairobi, Kenya                 
Leg 7: Nairobi, Kenya --> Maralal, Kenya
Leg 8: Maralal, Kenya --> Riga, Latvia
Leg 9: Riga, Latvia --> Budapest, Hungary
Leg 10: Budapest, Hungary --> Amalfi Coast, Italy         
Leg 11: Amalfi Coast, Italy --> Banff, Canada
Leg 12: Banff, Canada --> Vancouver, Canada --> San Francisco, California
Logged
Wadsy

Offline justmjlayson

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4685 on: Yesterday at 05:24:41 PM »
Here is mine. This is definitely a US states edition where teams are able to race around the states this time, instead of families. This is a 14-team race where there is no stowaways, no First Class Pass, and no T-Junction. We can normalize this season as U-Turns, Yields, Fast Forwards, etc.

Starting Line: Houston, Texas
Leg 1: Texas > Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Leg 2: Louisiana > Little Rock, Arkansas
Leg 3: Arkansas > Montgomery, Alabama
Leg 4: Alabama > Nashville, Tennessee
Leg 5: Nashville > Memphis, Tennessee
Leg 6: Tennessee > Cincinnati, Ohio
Leg 7: Ohio > Grand Rapids, Michigan
Leg 8: Michigan > Chicago, Illinois
Leg 9: Illinois > Minneapolis, Minnesota
Leg 10: Minnesota > Keystone, South Dakota
Leg 11: South Dakota > Fargo, North Dakota
Leg 12: North Dakota > Boise, Idaho
Leg 13: Idaho > Salt Lake City, Utah
Leg 14: Utah > Albuquerque, New Mexico
Leg 15: New Mexico > Las Vegas, Nevada
Leg 16: Nevada > Aspen, Colorado
Logged

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 47
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4686 on: Yesterday at 06:50:38 PM »
I think a domestic season would be great for the US!!
Here is my route:
Leg-1 (California)
Leg-2 (California → Nevada)
Leg-3 (Nevada)
Leg-4 (Nevada → Arizona)
Leg-5 (Arizona → Utah)
Leg-6 (Utah → Colorado)
Leg-7 (Colorado → South Dakota)
Leg-8 (South Dakota → Minnesota)
Leg-9 (Minnesota → Wisconsin)
Leg-10 (Wisconsin → Illinois)
Leg-11 (Illinois → Indiana)
Leg-12 (Indiana → Kentucky)
Leg-13 (Kentucky → Virginia)
Leg-14 (Virginia)
Leg-15 (Virginia → Georgia)
Leg-16 (Georgia → Florida)
More details:

Leg-1:   Los Angeles, CA
Lots of different approaches can be taken here, but i think a Hollywood and pop culture themed leg would fit great here!

Leg-2:   Los Angeles, CA → Lake Tahoe, CA/NV
Head north and do some challenges in the lake and mountains and have the pitstop in nevada. The scenery this leg would be WOW!

Leg-3:   Lake Tahoe, NV → Las Vegas, NV
Super high energy bustling night leg on the strip!

Leg-4:   Las Vegas, NV → Grand Canyon National Park, AZ
Different tasks in the dessert and canyons, obviously some kind of rappelling or rock climbing!

Leg-5:   Grand Canyon National Park, AZ → Park City, UT
Salt Lake dont have much to offer IMO, so go to park city for snow themed challenges!

Leg-6:   Park City, UT → Colorado Springs, CO
Air Force Academy and rafting are musts and other mountain themed kind of tasks!

Leg-7:   Colorado Springs, CO → Rapid City/Keystone, SD
First part of the leg in Rapid City, back half at mount rushmore paying homage to presidents!!

Leg-8:   Rapid City/Keystone, SD → Minneapolis/Lake Minnetonka, MN
Most of the leg in Minneapolis, cool hockey task maybe? and then head to Lake Minnetonka for lake tasks (mail delivery: search it up)

Leg-9:   Minneapolis/Lake Minnetonka, MN → Green Bay, WI
Cheese, farms, and football!!

Leg-10: Green Bay, WI → Chicago, IL
Leg paying homage to the Windy City, game of street ball would be cool, and have teams travel by the sky trains!

Leg-11: Chicago, IL → Indianapolis, Indiana
Obviously Indy challenge, and other things to do with Indiana!

Leg-12: Indianapolis, Indiana → Louisville, Kentucky
Kentucky Derby and southern themed challenges, bbq would be cool or chicken!!

Leg-13: Louisville, Kentucky → Richmond, VA
DK a lot about the city, but could be a pretty good leg!

Leg-14: Richmond, VA → Virginia Beach, VA
Beach tasks obviously!

Leg-15: Virginia Beach, VA → Atlanta, GA
Penultimate leg with lots of energy paying homage to the art scene and other cultural parts of Georgia!

Leg-16: Atlanta, GA → Orlando, FL
DISNEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
and if not just find other theme parks or what not!
Logged

Offline justmjlayson

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4687 on: Yesterday at 08:13:54 PM »
Quote from: Nuku on Yesterday at 06:50:38 PM
I think a domestic season would be great for the US!!
Here is my route:
Leg-1 (California)
Leg-2 (California → Nevada)
Leg-3 (Nevada)
Leg-4 (Nevada → Arizona)
Leg-5 (Arizona → Utah)
Leg-6 (Utah → Colorado)
Leg-7 (Colorado → South Dakota)
Leg-8 (South Dakota → Minnesota)
Leg-9 (Minnesota → Wisconsin)
Leg-10 (Wisconsin → Illinois)
Leg-11 (Illinois → Indiana)
Leg-12 (Indiana → Kentucky)
Leg-13 (Kentucky → Virginia)
Leg-14 (Virginia)
Leg-15 (Virginia → Georgia)
Leg-16 (Georgia → Florida)
More details:

Leg-1:   Los Angeles, CA
Lots of different approaches can be taken here, but i think a Hollywood and pop culture themed leg would fit great here!

Leg-2:   Los Angeles, CA → Lake Tahoe, CA/NV
Head north and do some challenges in the lake and mountains and have the pitstop in nevada. The scenery this leg would be WOW!

Leg-3:   Lake Tahoe, NV → Las Vegas, NV
Super high energy bustling night leg on the strip!

Leg-4:   Las Vegas, NV → Grand Canyon National Park, AZ
Different tasks in the dessert and canyons, obviously some kind of rappelling or rock climbing!

Leg-5:   Grand Canyon National Park, AZ → Park City, UT
Salt Lake dont have much to offer IMO, so go to park city for snow themed challenges!

Leg-6:   Park City, UT → Colorado Springs, CO
Air Force Academy and rafting are musts and other mountain themed kind of tasks!

Leg-7:   Colorado Springs, CO → Rapid City/Keystone, SD
First part of the leg in Rapid City, back half at mount rushmore paying homage to presidents!!

Leg-8:   Rapid City/Keystone, SD → Minneapolis/Lake Minnetonka, MN
Most of the leg in Minneapolis, cool hockey task maybe? and then head to Lake Minnetonka for lake tasks (mail delivery: search it up)

Leg-9:   Minneapolis/Lake Minnetonka, MN → Green Bay, WI
Cheese, farms, and football!!

Leg-10: Green Bay, WI → Chicago, IL
Leg paying homage to the Windy City, game of street ball would be cool, and have teams travel by the sky trains!

Leg-11: Chicago, IL → Indianapolis, Indiana
Obviously Indy challenge, and other things to do with Indiana!

Leg-12: Indianapolis, Indiana → Louisville, Kentucky
Kentucky Derby and southern themed challenges, bbq would be cool or chicken!!

Leg-13: Louisville, Kentucky → Richmond, VA
DK a lot about the city, but could be a pretty good leg!

Leg-14: Richmond, VA → Virginia Beach, VA
Beach tasks obviously!

Leg-15: Virginia Beach, VA → Atlanta, GA
Penultimate leg with lots of energy paying homage to the art scene and other cultural parts of Georgia!

Leg-16: Atlanta, GA → Orlando, FL
DISNEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
and if not just find other theme parks or what not!

This is great! I love it!  :2hearts:
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3544
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 09:01:58 PM »
Quote from: Nuku on Yesterday at 06:50:38 PM
Leg-13: Louisville, Kentucky → Richmond, VA
DK a lot about the city, but could be a pretty good leg!
There's a lot of historic buildings there like former tobacco processing facilities from the late 30s, but most of those have been converted into apartments or since been left to deteriorate. I'd definitely vouch for the Research Triangle in North Carolina as a destination though.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)
Pages: 1 ... 186 187 [188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 