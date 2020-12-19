I think S34 would be All Winners! Since CBS would most likely go all out on this I thought I would create a 7 continent race!



Leg 1: Orlando, FL --> Nassau, Bahamas

This is a very short distance for the first leg however I think that a switchback to S15 The Leap of Faith waterside would be a great 1st leg challenge, since it is water and heights. Also, Bahamas would be a new country!



Leg 2: Bahamas --> Montevideo, Uruguay

It has been 27 seasons since they have been to Uruguay it is time for a revisit! Also, most of the S5 leg as in Punta del Este, so having a full leg in Montevideo would be great!



Leg 3: Uruguay --> Ushuaia, Argentina

It has been since S11 that they have gone to Ushuaia, and that was for only half a leg (which was not even in the city). It is time that Ushuaia gets a full leg!



Leg 4: Argentina --> Punta Arenas, Chile --> King George Island, Antarctica

In order to take a charter flight to Antarctica you have to go through Punta Arenas. Since you only get a limited time (a few hours) in Antarctica teams will only have one challenge in Chile and Antarctica each. During the Pit Stop teams will be transported back to Chile.



Leg 5: Chile --> Cape Town, South Africa

They haven't been to South Africa since S7! It needs such a revisit. Cape Town was last visited in S2, and was for only half a leg, so we need a full leg!



Leg 6: South Africa --> Luanda & Calandula, Angola

Angola is a country that I am surprised has never been visited. The first part of the leg would be in Luanda (I love a good city task), and then teams would sign up for charter buses (maybe planes) to a unknown location which is the Quedas de Kalandula. These waterfalls are beautiful, and a jungle theme task would be cool. The Pit Stop would be the iconic waterfalls! Also during the Leg 5 Pit Stop teams will be transported back to Luanda!



Leg 7: Angola --> Dublin, Ireland

Ireland needs a revisit, and Dublin needs a visit. I would love a Irish themed leg in Dublin! Dublin is somewhere I have always wanted to go!



Leg 8: Ireland --> Budapest, Hungary

Even though there are so many countries in Eastern Europe that need to be visited, and would make a great visit I need another Budapest leg. I need so badly a Spicy Soup switchback! I want to see the winners ****ting there pants, at the thought of having to eat a huge bowl of this soup!



Leg 9: Hungary --> Jakarta, Indonesia

Even though Indonesia is a country that has been visited a good amount I would like a Jakarta leg since they have never visited the city, and a good chaotic city leg would be great! I mean a city that has 10 million people in Asia is going to make a good leg!



Leg 10: Indonesia --> Melbourne, Australia

Now we have reached 7 continents! Also, a much needed revisited to Australia, and a visit for the first time to Melbourne! Melbourne is a city the race needs to go to so badly! I think this would be a great leg if they do it right!



Leg 11: Hobert, Australia

This leg was originally going to be Fiji however I thought that we had a Bahamas leg, so we didn't need another island beach leg. I also did think about Christchurch, NZ, and the Nelson bungee jump being a great penultimate leg task however I thought that Tasmania needed a visit more. I hope they do some hard challenges during this leg to see if 3 out of the 4 teams can deserve a spot in the final leg!



Leg 12: Australia --> Seattle, Washington

I thought that a Seattle visit is overdue, and that it would be beautiful in March (since the race would start in February)! I would love to see some sort of memory Roadblock like S12 were it would be very difficult, and take teams maybe hours to solve! Also, not LA or NY so I would be very happy! Also, was thinking maybe the first challenge could be in Vancouver, and teams would fly from Australia to Vancouver then drive 2.5 hours down to Seattle; that is just something to think about!



I think this could be possible however if it happens the chance is probably 40%. I mean this season is supposed to be the best one, they would need to do it right with everything including promotion!