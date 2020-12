The idea of Antarctica being visited has often been a fun idea. I always assumed that if it actually happened, it would likely be an Asia-Europe-SA-Antarctica route with various non-flying legs (for cost purposes to cover for Antarctica). Here is one I created with that.



1. Busan, South Korea

2. Fukuoka, Japan (via ferry)

3. Sapporo, Japan (via train and ferry)

4. Vientiane, Laos

5. Northeastern Thailand (via bus/car, cross country via First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge)

6. Doha, Qatar

7. Sardinia, Italy

8. Rome, Italy (via ferry to mainland then car or something else to Rome)

9. Buenos Aires, Argentina

10. Ushuaia, Argentina

11. King George Island, Antarctica

12. Miami, USA