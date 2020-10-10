I am interested to see that there has been some discussion about an all-winners season. I also think there is ample opportunity to do an Unfinished Business season. So I thought I'd post here and see what people think of my lists and who they think I've missed out / would be likely to be asked!



For an all-winners, I think the most likely to be asked are:

1. Rob & Brennan

2. Flo & Zach

3. Chip & Kim

4. BJ & Tyler

5. Nick & Starr

6. Tammy & Victor

7. Meghan & Cheyne

8. Nat & Kat

9. Kisha & Jen

10. Ernie & Cindy

11. Josh & Brent

12. Dave & Connor

13. Amy & Maya

14. Kelsey & Joey

15. Brooke & Scott

16. Colin & Christie



I have a calculated guess as to who wins 32, no spoilers allowed here, but believe they would be asked for sure.

The other couples have either split or were less exciting, but am interested to see if others disagree with this list. I think there is a good cast here. But won't be 50% BIPOC, likely even if you include LGBTQI+ so that could prove tough.



As for Unfinished Business, I have gone from 25-32 for teams, however there are three teams that stand-out as teams the producers wanted back for 18 or 24, but either couldn't get or had to withdraw. They could upset the apple cart for an Unfinished Business for sure!



1. Brook & Claire (17)

2. Bopper & Mark (20)

3. Tim & Marie (23)



Now to the 25-32 teams:



4. Adam & Bethany (25) - fell behind at final roadblock

5. Kym & Alli (25) - fast forward mistake cost them

6. Shelley & Nici (25) - less likely - got lost in Morocco

7. Hayley & Blair (26) - fell behind after Hayley's mistake at roadblock

8. Justin & Diana (27) - cab left them on final leg, couldn't make up mere minutes

9. Tiffany & Krista (27) - eliminated on penultimate leg after Krista's mistakes at roadblock

10. Denise & James Earl (27) - cab driver took them to wrong pitstop Leg 9, couldn't make up error next leg

11. Ernest & Jin (27) - couldn't make up for lost time and being on the later bus to San Antonio de Areco

12. Sheri & Cole (28) - fell behind after Sheri's mistakes at jumping roadblock

13. Tyler & Korey (28-31) - so close on two occasions, time to seal the deal

14. Brodie & Kurt (28) - U-Turned out

15. Erin & Joslyn (28) - Erin's parachute wouldn't open on the side of the mountain

16. Matt & Redmond (29) - bad choice of transportation, choosing the metro in Seoul - fell behind

17. Becca & Floyd (29-31) - Floyd's heat stroke and later U-Turned out

18. Kristi & Jen (30) - fell behind at the final challenge despite being ahead

19. Alex & Conor (30) - eliminated on penultimate leg after confounding final challenge in Hong Kong

20. Lucas & Brittany (30) - passport loss

21. Chris & Bret (31) - eliminated in Croatia after challenging coin find Detour pushed them to last

22. Kaylynn & Haley (32) - double-Yield in India

23. Leo & Alana (32) - Yielded and bad Detour mistakes

24. Michelle & Victoria (32) - got lost in Paris



There are two other teams of the F4 in Season 32 who I believe would be asked back if they do indeed lose out...