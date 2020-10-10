I haven't made a wishlist route in a while. Luckily a lot of what I made a few years ago actually ended up in 32 (Manaus, Kazakhstan, Hyderabad, Siem Reap, New Orleans). Anyways, here is my TAR 34 Route (in a hypothetical that things are fine enough in these areas in the world, since who knows).



TAR 34:

1. Busan, South Korea (Fly into Seoul at 4:20/4:50am, get clue to take train to someplace in central South Korea, then after that task take a train to Busan.)

2. Kathmandu, Nepal

3. Mountainous Nepal

4. Ankara, Turkey

5. Kiev, Ukraine

6. Odessa, Ukraine (via train)

7. Naples, Italy

8. Port Elizabeth, South Africa

9. Port Elizabeth, South Africa (both legs in the general region)

10. Montevideo, Uruguay

11. Santiago, Chile

12. Miami, USA



Edit: I decided to look at the most recent wishlist before this and see some similarities lol