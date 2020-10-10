Got bored, here's a route-
START: Los Angeles, CA (i mean...come on)
LEG 1: to Taipei, Taiwan
LEG 2: to Bohol, Philippines
LEG 3: to Kathmandu, Nepal
LEG 4: to Khumjung, Nepal
LEG 5: to Petra National Park, Jordan
LEG 6: to Madaba, Jordan
LEG 7: to Bucharest, Romania
LEG 8: to Hortobagy, Hungary
LEG 9: to Boquete, Panama
LEG 10: to Cuenca, Ecuador
LEG 11: to Baltra Island, Ecuador
LEG 12: to New York, NY
4 continents, 9 countries, 27,000ish miles.
Lots of actual monuments (the Chocolate Hills of Bohol, the Himalayas, Petra, Mt. Nebo, the Great Hungarian Plain, and the Galapagos) and lots of underutilized countries (the most prolific of which is Panama with 3 visits).