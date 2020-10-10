« previous next »
Offline Zack.

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4650 on: October 10, 2020, 01:57:03 PM »
Got bored, here's a route-

START: Los Angeles, CA (i mean...come on)
LEG 1: to Taipei, Taiwan
LEG 2: to Bohol, Philippines
LEG 3: to Kathmandu, Nepal
LEG 4: to Khumjung, Nepal
LEG 5: to Petra National Park, Jordan
LEG 6: to Madaba, Jordan
LEG 7: to Bucharest, Romania
LEG 8: to Hortobagy, Hungary
LEG 9: to Boquete, Panama
LEG 10: to Cuenca, Ecuador
LEG 11: to Baltra Island, Ecuador
LEG 12: to New York, NY

4 continents, 9 countries, 27,000ish miles.

Lots of actual monuments (the Chocolate Hills of Bohol, the Himalayas, Petra, Mt. Nebo, the Great Hungarian Plain, and the Galapagos) and lots of underutilized countries (the most prolific of which is Panama with 3 visits).
Offline RachelLeVega

  Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4651 on: October 10, 2020, 07:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Zack. on October 10, 2020, 01:57:03 PM
Got bored, here's a route-

START: Los Angeles, CA (i mean...come on)
I mean, you can always wish for a different starting place. :lol:
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline Nuku

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4652 on: Yesterday at 08:04:43 AM »
Leg-1 (United States → Taiwan)
Leg-2 (Taiwan → Cambodia)
Leg-3 (Cambodia → Vietnam)
Leg-4 (Vietnam → Maldives)
Leg-5 (Maldives → Kenya)
Leg-6 (Kenya)
Leg-7 (Kenya → Latvia)
Leg-8 (Latvia → Finland)
Leg-9 (Finland → Germany)
Leg-10 (Germany → Spain)
Leg-11 (Spain → Peru)
Leg-12 (Peru → United States)

was thinking about a route with a Christmas theme where teams do tasks themed on Christmas celebrations in each place and came up with something similar to this so tweaked it and wow i love this route!! think it would be cool to see!!
Offline Bookworm

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4653 on: Yesterday at 08:15:46 AM »
7/12 of that route looks pretty familiar... :funny:
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Offline nrh2110

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4654 on: Yesterday at 09:51:23 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:15:46 AM
7/12 of that route looks pretty familiar... :funny:

Iykyk
Offline redskevin88

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4655 on: Yesterday at 08:25:13 PM »
I just want the world to be healthy again so that we can continue filming the Amazing Race.
Offline Wadsy

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4656 on: Yesterday at 10:44:03 PM »
Leg 1: Seattle, USA --> Queenstown, New Zealand
Leg 2: Queenstown, New Zealand --> Brisbane, Australia
Leg 3: Brisbane, Australia --> Alice Springs, Australia
Leg 4: Alice Springs, Australia --> Naypyitaw, Burma
Leg 5: Naypyitaw, Burma --> Thimphu, Bhutan
Leg 6: Thimphu, Bhutan --> Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 7: Cape Town, South Africa --> Polokwane, South Africa
Leg 8: Polokwane, South Africa --> Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Leg 9: Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina --> Budapest, Hungary
Leg 10: Budapest, Hungary --> Cortina, Italy
Leg 11: Cortina, Italy --> Montevideo, Uruguay
Leg 12: Montevideo, Uruguay --> San Jose, Costa Rica --> Chicago, USA
Wadsy

Offline LandonM170

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 01:04:11 AM »
Amazing Race Route for Fun! Enjoy  :conf:

Leg 1: United States (Austin, TX) --> Bahamas (Nassau)
Leg 2: Bahamas --> Bolivia (Santa Cruz de la Sierra)
Leg 3: Bolivia --> Argentina (Mendoza)
Leg 4: Argentina --> Samoa (Apia) --> American Samoa (Pago Pago)
Leg 5: American Samoa --> Australia (Cairns, QLD)
Leg 6: Australia --> China (Beijing)
Leg 7: China --> Sri Lanka (Colombia to Kandy)
Leg 8: Sri Lanka --> Uzbekistan (Tashkent)
Leg 9: Uzbekistan --> France (Calais)
Leg 10: France --> United Kingdom (London, England) --> Ireland (Dublin)
Leg 11: Ireland --> Morocco (Rabat)
Leg 12: Morocco --> United States (Phoenix, AZ)

Continents: 6
Countries: 13
Distance Traveled: 36,000mi/57,000km (rounded to the nearest thousand according to Google Maps)
Offline TARUSAFan

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 06:49:06 AM »
Got bored, decided to recreate a better route for S.31
Just for fun!

Leg 1: Los Angeles, USA -> Busan, South Korea
Leg 2: Busan, South Korea -> Luang Prabang, Laos
Leg 3:  Luang Prabang, Laos -> Vientiane, Laos
Leg 4:  Vientiane, Laos -> Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Leg 5:  Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan -> Amman, Jordan
Leg 6: Amman, Jordan -> Kampala, Uganda
Leg 7: Kampala, Uganda -> Grindelwald, Switzerland
Leg 8: Grindelwald, Switzerland -> Brienz, Switzerland
Leg 9: Brienz, Switzerland -> Split, Croatia
Leg 10: Split, Croatia -> Riga, Latvia
Leg 11: Riga, Latvia -> Dublin, Ireland
Leg 12: Dublin, Ireland -> Chicago, USA
