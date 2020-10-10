I think this route can actually work for TAR US
1. Los Angeles, USA > Osaka, Japan > Kyoto, Japan
l Night-time arrival, roadblock in Osaka to determine departure time
l Train to Kyoto for tasks in the morning
2. Kyoto, Japan > Arashiyama, Japan > Ine, Japan
l Self-driving leg, NEL
3. Kyoto, Japan > Hong Kong
l Bus to transport teams back to Kyoto during pit-stop
l Public transport only leg, Double U-turn leg
4. Hong Kong > Kathmandu, Nepal
l Urban city leg
5. Kathmandu, Nepal
l Mountainous leg on the Himalayas, NEL
6. Kathmandu, Nepal > Budapest, Hungary
l Public transport only leg, Double U-turn leg
7. Budapest, Hungary > Ljubljana, Slovenia > Pula, Croatia
l Train to Ljubljana, then self-driving leg
l Visit to the Postojna cave
8. Ljubljana, Slovenia > Cape Town, South Africa
l A detour featuring Diamond VS Wine
l NEL
9. Cape Town, South Africa > Port Elizabeth, South Africa
l Bus ride from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth
l Self-driving leg, Double U-turn leg
10. Port Elizabeth, South Africa > La Paz, Bolivia (KOR)
11. La Paz, Bolivia > Santiago, Chile (Double elimination)
l Double roadblock + A detour
12. Santiago, Chile > Miami, Florida
2 new countries, 2 second-time only countries, 5 continents race https://triphappy.com/t/2301614