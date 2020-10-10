« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 1093308 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Zack.

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1631
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4650 on: October 10, 2020, 01:57:03 PM »
Got bored, here's a route-

START: Los Angeles, CA (i mean...come on)
LEG 1: to Taipei, Taiwan
LEG 2: to Bohol, Philippines
LEG 3: to Kathmandu, Nepal
LEG 4: to Khumjung, Nepal
LEG 5: to Petra National Park, Jordan
LEG 6: to Madaba, Jordan
LEG 7: to Bucharest, Romania
LEG 8: to Hortobagy, Hungary
LEG 9: to Boquete, Panama
LEG 10: to Cuenca, Ecuador
LEG 11: to Baltra Island, Ecuador
LEG 12: to New York, NY

4 continents, 9 countries, 27,000ish miles.

Lots of actual monuments (the Chocolate Hills of Bohol, the Himalayas, Petra, Mt. Nebo, the Great Hungarian Plain, and the Galapagos) and lots of underutilized countries (the most prolific of which is Panama with 3 visits).
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3490
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4651 on: October 10, 2020, 07:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Zack. on October 10, 2020, 01:57:03 PM
Got bored, here's a route-

START: Los Angeles, CA (i mean...come on)
I mean, you can always wish for a different starting place. :lol:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4652 on: November 21, 2020, 08:04:43 AM »
Leg-1 (United States → Taiwan)
Leg-2 (Taiwan → Cambodia)
Leg-3 (Cambodia → Vietnam)
Leg-4 (Vietnam → Maldives)
Leg-5 (Maldives → Kenya)
Leg-6 (Kenya)
Leg-7 (Kenya → Latvia)
Leg-8 (Latvia → Finland)
Leg-9 (Finland → Germany)
Leg-10 (Germany → Spain)
Leg-11 (Spain → Peru)
Leg-12 (Peru → United States)

was thinking about a route with a Christmas theme where teams do tasks themed on Christmas celebrations in each place and came up with something similar to this so tweaked it and wow i love this route!! think it would be cool to see!!
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1652
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4653 on: November 21, 2020, 08:15:46 AM »
7/12 of that route looks pretty familiar... :funny:
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Offline nrh2110

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4654 on: November 21, 2020, 09:51:23 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on November 21, 2020, 08:15:46 AM
7/12 of that route looks pretty familiar... :funny:

Iykyk
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2134
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4655 on: November 21, 2020, 08:25:13 PM »
I just want the world to be healthy again so that we can continue filming the Amazing Race.
Logged

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 36
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4656 on: November 21, 2020, 10:44:03 PM »
Leg 1: Seattle, USA --> Queenstown, New Zealand
Leg 2: Queenstown, New Zealand --> Brisbane, Australia
Leg 3: Brisbane, Australia --> Alice Springs, Australia
Leg 4: Alice Springs, Australia --> Naypyitaw, Burma
Leg 5: Naypyitaw, Burma --> Thimphu, Bhutan
Leg 6: Thimphu, Bhutan --> Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 7: Cape Town, South Africa --> Polokwane, South Africa
Leg 8: Polokwane, South Africa --> Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Leg 9: Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina --> Budapest, Hungary
Leg 10: Budapest, Hungary --> Cortina, Italy
Leg 11: Cortina, Italy --> Montevideo, Uruguay
Leg 12: Montevideo, Uruguay --> San Jose, Costa Rica --> Chicago, USA
Logged
Wadsy

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4657 on: November 22, 2020, 01:04:11 AM »
Amazing Race Route for Fun! Enjoy  :conf:

Leg 1: United States (Austin, TX) --> Bahamas (Nassau)
Leg 2: Bahamas --> Bolivia (Santa Cruz de la Sierra)
Leg 3: Bolivia --> Argentina (Mendoza)
Leg 4: Argentina --> Samoa (Apia) --> American Samoa (Pago Pago)
Leg 5: American Samoa --> Australia (Cairns, QLD)
Leg 6: Australia --> China (Beijing)
Leg 7: China --> Sri Lanka (Colombia to Kandy)
Leg 8: Sri Lanka --> Uzbekistan (Tashkent)
Leg 9: Uzbekistan --> France (Calais)
Leg 10: France --> United Kingdom (London, England) --> Ireland (Dublin)
Leg 11: Ireland --> Morocco (Rabat)
Leg 12: Morocco --> United States (Phoenix, AZ)

Continents: 6
Countries: 13
Distance Traveled: 36,000mi/57,000km (rounded to the nearest thousand according to Google Maps)
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1076
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4658 on: November 22, 2020, 06:49:06 AM »
Got bored, decided to recreate a better route for S.31
Just for fun!

Leg 1: Los Angeles, USA -> Busan, South Korea
Leg 2: Busan, South Korea -> Luang Prabang, Laos
Leg 3:  Luang Prabang, Laos -> Vientiane, Laos
Leg 4:  Vientiane, Laos -> Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Leg 5:  Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan -> Amman, Jordan
Leg 6: Amman, Jordan -> Kampala, Uganda
Leg 7: Kampala, Uganda -> Grindelwald, Switzerland
Leg 8: Grindelwald, Switzerland -> Brienz, Switzerland
Leg 9: Brienz, Switzerland -> Split, Croatia
Leg 10: Split, Croatia -> Riga, Latvia
Leg 11: Riga, Latvia -> Dublin, Ireland
Leg 12: Dublin, Ireland -> Chicago, USA
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4659 on: November 25, 2020, 01:31:56 AM »
I think this route can actually work for TAR US  :waves:

1. Los Angeles, USA > Osaka, Japan > Kyoto, Japan
l Night-time arrival, roadblock in Osaka to determine departure time
l Train to Kyoto for tasks in the morning

2. Kyoto, Japan > Arashiyama, Japan > Ine, Japan
l Self-driving leg, NEL

3. Kyoto, Japan > Hong Kong
l Bus to transport teams back to Kyoto during pit-stop
l Public transport only leg, Double U-turn leg

4. Hong Kong > Kathmandu, Nepal
l Urban city leg

5. Kathmandu, Nepal
l Mountainous leg on the Himalayas, NEL

6. Kathmandu, Nepal > Budapest, Hungary
l Public transport only leg, Double U-turn leg

7. Budapest, Hungary > Ljubljana, Slovenia > Pula, Croatia
l Train to Ljubljana, then self-driving leg
l Visit to the Postojna cave

8. Ljubljana, Slovenia > Cape Town, South Africa
l A detour featuring Diamond VS Wine
l NEL

9. Cape Town, South Africa > Port Elizabeth, South Africa
l Bus ride from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth
l Self-driving leg, Double U-turn leg

10. Port Elizabeth, South Africa > La Paz, Bolivia (KOR)

11. La Paz, Bolivia > Santiago, Chile (Double elimination)
l Double roadblock + A detour

12. Santiago, Chile > Miami, Florida

2 new countries, 2 second-time only countries, 5 continents race :cheer:
https://triphappy.com/t/2301614
« Last Edit: November 25, 2020, 01:41:04 AM by cbacbacba1 »
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4660 on: November 25, 2020, 08:58:55 AM »
Wow that is very good! Love that idea however knowing the backlash from the Double Elimination would probably just replace it, and cancel the leg 2 NEL but this is amazing (pun intended)!!  :cheer:
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4661 on: December 02, 2020, 05:08:27 PM »
I haven't made a wishlist route in a while. Luckily a lot of what I made a few years ago actually ended up in 32 (Manaus, Kazakhstan, Hyderabad, Siem Reap, New Orleans). Anyways, here is my TAR 34 Route (in a hypothetical that things are fine enough in these areas in the world, since who knows).

TAR 34:
1. Busan, South Korea (Fly into Seoul at 4:20/4:50am, get clue to take train to someplace in central South Korea, then after that task take a train to Busan.)
2. Kathmandu, Nepal
3. Mountainous Nepal
4. Ankara, Turkey 
5. Kiev, Ukraine
6. Odessa, Ukraine (via train)
7. Naples, Italy
8. Port Elizabeth, South Africa
9. Port Elizabeth, South Africa (both legs in the general region)
10. Montevideo, Uruguay
11. Santiago, Chile
12. Miami, USA

Edit: I decided to look at the most recent wishlist before this and see some similarities lol
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2098
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4662 on: December 02, 2020, 07:20:56 PM »
Here is the recreated a better route of TAR 33:

Leg 1: Los Angeles, California, USA -> Dublin, Ireland
Leg 2: Dublin, Ireland -> Stockholm, Sweden
Leg 3: Stockholm, Sweden -> Riga, Latvia
Leg 4: Riga, Latvia -> Bratislava, Slovakia (via Vienna, Austria)
Leg 5: Bratistlava, Slovakia -> Johannesburg, South Africa -> Pretoria, South Africa
Leg 6: Pretoria, South Africa -> Mauritius Island, Mauritius
Leg 7: Mauritius Island, Mauritius -> Nha Trang, Vietnam
Leg 8: Nha Trang, Vietnam -> Jakarta, Indonesia
Leg 9: Jakarta, Indonesia -> Sydney, Australia
Leg 10: Sydney, Australia -> Rotorua, New Zealand
Leg 11: Rotorua, New Zealand -> Lima, Peru
Leg 12: Lima, Peru -> Houston, Texas, USA
« Last Edit: December 02, 2020, 07:27:31 PM by claude_24hrs »
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4663 on: December 03, 2020, 06:37:15 PM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on December 02, 2020, 07:20:56 PM
Here is the recreated a better route of TAR 33:

Leg 1: Los Angeles, California, USA -> Dublin, Ireland
Leg 2: Dublin, Ireland -> Stockholm, Sweden
Leg 3: Stockholm, Sweden -> Riga, Latvia
Leg 4: Riga, Latvia -> Bratislava, Slovakia (via Vienna, Austria)
Leg 5: Bratistlava, Slovakia -> Johannesburg, South Africa -> Pretoria, South Africa
Leg 6: Pretoria, South Africa -> Mauritius Island, Mauritius
Leg 7: Mauritius Island, Mauritius -> Nha Trang, Vietnam
Leg 8: Nha Trang, Vietnam -> Jakarta, Indonesia
Leg 9: Jakarta, Indonesia -> Sydney, Australia
Leg 10: Sydney, Australia -> Rotorua, New Zealand
Leg 11: Rotorua, New Zealand -> Lima, Peru
Leg 12: Lima, Peru -> Houston, Texas, USA
6 continents and no double leg countries!!  :amen:
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4664 on: December 03, 2020, 10:26:38 PM »
I like having some double leg countries and just 4-5 continents lol
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4665 on: December 04, 2020, 12:36:50 AM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on December 03, 2020, 10:26:38 PM
I like having some double leg countries and just 4-5 continents lol
I do like these however a 6 continent race is so overdue, and I do like double legs however seeing S32 with no double leg countries I am really loving the idea of seeing more of the world and visiting more (11-13) countries in one season (rather than the 9-10).
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4083
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4666 on: December 04, 2020, 07:10:25 PM »
I am interested to see that there has been some discussion about an all-winners season. I also think there is ample opportunity to do an Unfinished Business season. So I thought I'd post here and see what people think of my lists and who they think I've missed out / would be likely to be asked!

For an all-winners, I think the most likely to be asked are:
1. Rob & Brennan
2. Flo & Zach
3. Chip & Kim
4. BJ & Tyler
5. Nick & Starr
6. Tammy & Victor
7. Meghan & Cheyne
8. Nat & Kat
9. Kisha & Jen
10. Ernie & Cindy
11. Josh & Brent
12. Dave & Connor
13. Amy & Maya
14. Kelsey & Joey
15. Brooke & Scott
16. Colin & Christie

I have a calculated guess as to who wins 32, no spoilers allowed here, but believe they would be asked for sure.
The other couples have either split or were less exciting, but am interested to see if others disagree with this list. I think there is a good cast here. But won't be 50% BIPOC, likely even if you include LGBTQI+ so that could prove tough.

As for Unfinished Business, I have gone from 25-32 for teams, however there are three teams that stand-out as teams the producers wanted back for 18 or 24, but either couldn't get or had to withdraw. They could upset the apple cart for an Unfinished Business for sure!

1. Brook & Claire (17)
2. Bopper & Mark (20)
3. Tim & Marie (23)

Now to the 25-32 teams:

4. Adam & Bethany (25) - fell behind at final roadblock
5. Kym & Alli (25) - fast forward mistake cost them
6. Shelley & Nici (25) - less likely - got lost in Morocco
7. Hayley & Blair (26) - fell behind after Hayley's mistake at roadblock
8. Justin & Diana (27) - cab left them on final leg, couldn't make up mere minutes
9. Tiffany & Krista (27) - eliminated on penultimate leg after Krista's mistakes at roadblock
10. Denise & James Earl (27) - cab driver took them to wrong pitstop Leg 9, couldn't make up error next leg
11. Ernest & Jin (27) - couldn't make up for lost time and being on the later bus to San Antonio de Areco
12. Sheri & Cole (28) - fell behind after Sheri's mistakes at jumping roadblock
13. Tyler & Korey (28-31) - so close on two occasions, time to seal the deal
14. Brodie & Kurt (28) - U-Turned out
15. Erin & Joslyn (28) - Erin's parachute wouldn't open on the side of the mountain
16. Matt & Redmond (29) - bad choice of transportation, choosing the metro in Seoul - fell behind
17. Becca & Floyd (29-31) - Floyd's heat stroke and later U-Turned out
18. Kristi & Jen (30) - fell behind at the final challenge despite being ahead
19. Alex & Conor (30) - eliminated on penultimate leg after confounding final challenge in Hong Kong
20. Lucas & Brittany (30) - passport loss
21. Chris & Bret (31) - eliminated in Croatia after challenging coin find Detour pushed them to last
22. Kaylynn & Haley (32) - double-Yield in India
23. Leo & Alana (32) - Yielded and bad Detour mistakes
24. Michelle & Victoria (32) - got lost in Paris

There are two other teams of the F4 in Season 32 who I believe would be asked back if they do indeed lose out...
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline Nuku

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 38
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4667 on: December 05, 2020, 08:31:15 AM »
Tar 34 Idea:

Starting Line: Los Angeles
Leg-1: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji
Leg-2: Sydney, Australia
Leg-3: Pingxi District, Taiwan
Leg-4: Hanoi, Vietnam
Leg-5: Pattaya, Thailand
Leg-6: Cape Town, South Africa
Leg-7: Stockholm, Sweden
Leg-8: Brussels, Belgium
Leg-9: Granada, Spain
Leg-10: Dublin, Ireland [Mega Leg]
Leg-11: Boston, United States
Logged

Offline lolxd

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4668 on: December 08, 2020, 02:29:07 PM »
Made this on a limb lol. But thought it would be fun.

Leg 1 - New Orleans, USA ---> Quebec City, Canada
Leg 2 - Quebec City, Canada ---> Barcelona & Zaragoza, Spain
Leg 3 - Zaragoza, Spain ---> Thessaloniki, Greece
Leg 4 - Thessaloniki, Greece ---> Izmir, Turkey
Leg 5 - Izmir, Turkey ---> Arusha/Kilimanjaro Region, Tanzania
Leg 6 - Arusha, Tanzania ---> Yangon, Myanmar
Leg 7 - Yangon, Myanmar ---> Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Leg 8 -  Johor Bahru, Malaysia ---> Seoul, South Korea
Leg 9 - Seoul, South Korea ---> Tokyo & Gotemba, Japan
Leg 10 - Tokyo, Japan ---> Malinalco, Mexico
Leg 11 - Malinalco, Mexico ---> San Jose, Costa Rica
Leg 12 - San Jose, Costa Rica ---> Atlanta, USA
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3490
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4669 on: Yesterday at 01:19:41 PM »
Thought I'd make a very interesting route.

Opening sequence of Portage Glacier panning into the starting location of Whittier, Alaska, a city where all residents live under one apartment building
STARTING LINE: Passage Canal on the Alaskan Marine Highway
First-ever midwater start where teams are given the go on angler boats and must row kayaks to the mainland to grab their bags and the first clue.
Teams pass through the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel as they leave the start en route to Anchorage Int'l Airport.

LEG 1 (United States -> American Samoa) | Anchorage to Pago Pago
- Apollo Program astronaut retrieval task, Roadblock involving tuna can stacking art, Pago Pago bus clue box stopping at various points around four sites, Vai'ava Strait National Natural Landmark Pit Stop
LEG 2 (American Samoa -> South Korea) | to Seoul, high-speed train to Jeonju
- Hanok Village, bibimbap plating by memory / kimchi refrigerator Detour, high-fashion paper clothing Roadblock
LEG 3 (South Korea) | train to Daejeon
- Internet cafe multiplayer game task, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science calibration lab Roadblock, Expo Science Park Pit Stop
LEG 4 (South Korea -> China) | to Zhangjiajie
- Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge task, Wulingyuan, traditional Chinese checkers game task set on Baofeng Lake boats, Tianmenshan Temple Pit Stop
LEG 5 (China -> Australia) | to Melbourne
- Old Melbourne Gaol, Coop's Shot Tower dome maintenance Fast Forward, Salvation Army Heritage Centre - Limelight Department film reel task, South Lawn Car Park, Princess Theatre Pit Stop
LEG 6 (Australia -> Bolivia) | to La Paz, self-drive leg
- Mini Switchback to the wooden bikes Detour after assembling a bike, quinoa wheat harvesting Roadblock in the far outskirts
LEG 7 (Bolivia -> Peru) | bus to Lake Titicaca region
- Mototaxi travel throughout lake region into Puno and Juliaca, ferry to Arc of Taquile for a sheep wool shearing / embroidery Detour
LEG 8 (Peru -> Spain) | Arequipa to Madrid
- artistically-inspired leg
LEG 9 (Spain -> Albania) | to Tirana, self-drive to Kruje District
- off-roading in retro jeeps
LEG 10 (Albania -> Nigeria) | to Lagos
- Oriental Hotel task
- The Civic Centre Pit Stop on a yacht
LEG 11 (Nigeria) | Lagos penultimate leg
- Primarily "old city" leg
LEG 12 (Nigeria -> United States) | flight to Nashville, Tennessee
- Grand Ole Opry House
- Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
- Honky Tonk Highway and Honky Tonk Party Express bus
- Hatch Show Print poster printmaking task
- Final memory task at RCA Studio A & B involving riddles presented in country music lines and imprints on banjos
FINISH LINE: Belle Meade Historic Site & Winery
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4670 on: Today at 10:54:33 AM »
@Kiwi Jay

for all winners I would really like: As for TAR32, none of them would get a call I think... Maybe if Hung and Chee win.

11 teams + 5 alternates (I realize with this list we really have a lot of options)


1) Rob & Brennan, TAR1 (They NEED to be there)
2) Chip & Kim, TAR 5
3) BJ & Tyler, TAR 9
4) Tammy & Victor, TAR 14
5) Dan & Jordan, TAR 16
6) Nat & Kat, TAR 17
7) Ernie & Cindy, TAR 19
8) Rachel & Dave, TAR 20 (They dominated would be great to see thema gain)
9) Jason & Amy, TAR 23 (They are low of my list, but we need one random team, and they would be a good fit)
10) Amy & Maya, TAR 25
11) Cody & Jessica, TAR 30 (I'm sure CBS would want that)

Alternates:

- Uchenna & Joyce, TAR 7 (I don't remember if it's them or Chip and Kim who divorced, but maybe they could race as ex)
- Nick and Starr, TAR 13 (If Victor and Tammy can't)
- Kisha & Jen, TAR 18 (Already race twiced, so I guess if one of the two F/F can't, they would be a good alternate
- Josh & Brent, TAR 21 (for redemption?)
- Brooke & Scott, TAR 29
Logged

Online stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4671 on: Today at 10:59:06 AM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on December 04, 2020, 07:10:25 PM

1. Brook & Claire (17)
2. Bopper & Mark (20)
3. Tim & Marie (23)

Now to the 25-32 teams:

4. Adam & Bethany (25) - fell behind at final roadblock
5. Kym & Alli (25) - fast forward mistake cost them
6. Shelley & Nici (25) - less likely - got lost in Morocco
7. Hayley & Blair (26) - fell behind after Hayley's mistake at roadblock
8. Justin & Diana (27) - cab left them on final leg, couldn't make up mere minutes
9. Tiffany & Krista (27) - eliminated on penultimate leg after Krista's mistakes at roadblock
10. Denise & James Earl (27) - cab driver took them to wrong pitstop Leg 9, couldn't make up error next leg
11. Ernest & Jin (27) - couldn't make up for lost time and being on the later bus to San Antonio de Areco
12. Sheri & Cole (28) - fell behind after Sheri's mistakes at jumping roadblock
13. Tyler & Korey (28-31) - so close on two occasions, time to seal the deal
14. Brodie & Kurt (28) - U-Turned out
15. Erin & Joslyn (28) - Erin's parachute wouldn't open on the side of the mountain
16. Matt & Redmond (29) - bad choice of transportation, choosing the metro in Seoul - fell behind
17. Becca & Floyd (29-31) - Floyd's heat stroke and later U-Turned out
18. Kristi & Jen (30) - fell behind at the final challenge despite being ahead
19. Alex & Conor (30) - eliminated on penultimate leg after confounding final challenge in Hong Kong
20. Lucas & Brittany (30) - passport loss
21. Chris & Bret (31) - eliminated in Croatia after challenging coin find Detour pushed them to last
22. Kaylynn & Haley (32) - double-Yield in India
23. Leo & Alana (32) - Yielded and bad Detour mistakes
24. Michelle & Victoria (32) - got lost in Paris

There are two other teams of the F4 in Season 32 who I believe would be asked back if they do indeed lose out...

I agree with your first 3 on that list, and the 8 others I would want to see from your (very good) list are: (I feel team fun and Tyler/Korey already got their second chance)

1. Brook & Claire (17)
2. Bopper & Mark (20)
3. Tim & Marie (23)
4. Adam & Bethany (25)
5. Kym & Alli (25)
6. Justin & Diana (27)
7. Tiffany & Krista (27)
8. Matt & Redmond (29)
9. Kristi & Jen (30)
10. Chris & Bret (31)
11. Michelle & Victoria (32)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 