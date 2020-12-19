it's kind of a trend for international seasons to have leg 1 in the start city so I don't see why that can't happen with TAR US, especially with a leg 1 NEL)

I think to justify a Brunei visit, both in terms of cost and maybe bureaucracy you would need two legs

I choose to assume that the world would be unproblematic enough that this wouldn't be a problem

see leg 5

i mean if we can have legs in uganda or bogota...

yes it's a megaleg and while the name is dumb, I like the TAR 14 scenario of having a long leg determine the F3

while Miami would be easier, I feel like this season lends itself to a more unique finish line

Frozen inside so here's a fantasy route aiming at what TAR 25 tried for, accounting for it being 2020something whenever filming starts.START - Catalina Is., CALEG 1 - Catalina Is., CA (LEG 2 - Taipei, TaiwanLEG 3 - Bandar Seri Begawan, BruneiLEG 4 - Temburong, Brunei (LEG 5 - Mombasa, Kenya (LEG 6 - Valletta, MaltaLEG 7 - Djerba, Tunisia (LEG 8 - Almere, NetherlandsLEG 9 - St. Joris Bay, CuracaoLEG 10A - Vinales, Cuba (LEG 10B - Havana, Cuba (LEG 11 - Nantucket Is., MA (