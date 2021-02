Starting Leg: St. Louis, Missouri, USA 🇺🇸

Greetings all, I'm a longtime fan and first-time poster to the boards. My oldest daughter and I hope to audition for a future TAR season once the pandemic has run its course and we're all able to return to a more normal life.I'd like to offer my thoughts on some proposed destinations and potential tweaks to the "race course." I'll qualify my posting by letting everyone know that I've missed several seasons of TAR during its run and am now in the process of "catching up" by binge-watching with my wife. So if I mention something below that was done in a season I either missed or have forgotten, please don't beat me up too hard.First, I agree 100% with justmjlayson about featuring St Louis, Missouri on the program, either as a start or finish line. St Louis has a lot of places that would provide opportunity for teams to do tasks that are similar to other seasons, that would also put a "local" stamp on the specific task. Same for Kansas City. It might be worth considering having multiple legs in the USA, especially towards the end, since that could fan the flames of speculation and maybe increase interest in the show. To be honest, I'd like to see TAR visit some states that it hasn't visited yet. Perhaps they could start looking at cities that aren't major metropolises, yet have a significant history and some unique aspects that might make for good TV. Two examples I can think of are Omaha Nebraska (maybe something at Boys Town or film during the College World Series – starting the race right before a game or the championship series) and Colorado Springs, Colorado (Detour or Road Block at the Air Force Academy and another task involving the area's mining history -- or maybe a drive up Pike's Peak to get a clue from the box). I'm sure there are a lot of similarly-sized cities that would also make great start, end, or waypoints.