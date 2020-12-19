I think S34 would be All Winners! Since CBS would most likely go all out on this I thought I would create a 7 continent race!



Leg 1: Orlando, FL --> Nassau, Bahamas

This is a very short distance for the first leg however I think that a switchback to S15 The Leap of Faith waterside would be a great 1st leg challenge, since it is water and heights. Also, Bahamas would be a new country!



Leg 2: Bahamas --> Montevideo, Uruguay

It has been 27 seasons since they have been to Uruguay it is time for a revisit! Also, most of the S5 leg as in Punta del Este, so having a full leg in Montevideo would be great!



Leg 3: Uruguay --> Ushuaia, Argentina

It has been since S11 that they have gone to Ushuaia, and that was for only half a leg (which was not even in the city). It is time that Ushuaia gets a full leg!



Leg 4: Argentina --> Punta Arenas, Chile --> King George Island, Antarctica

In order to take a charter flight to Antarctica you have to go through Punta Arenas. Since you only get a limited time (a few hours) in Antarctica teams will only have one challenge in Chile and Antarctica each. During the Pit Stop teams will be transported back to Chile.



Leg 5: Chile --> Cape Town, South Africa

They haven't been to South Africa since S7! It needs such a revisit. Cape Town was last visited in S2, and was for only half a leg, so we need a full leg!



Leg 6: South Africa --> Luanda & Calandula, Angola

Angola is a country that I am surprised has never been visited. The first part of the leg would be in Luanda (I love a good city task), and then teams would sign up for charter buses (maybe planes) to a unknown location which is the Quedas de Kalandula. These waterfalls are beautiful, and a jungle theme task would be cool. The Pit Stop would be the iconic waterfalls! Also during the Leg 6 Pit Stop teams will be transported back to Luanda!



Leg 7: Angola --> Dublin, Ireland

Ireland needs a revisit, and Dublin needs a visit. I would love a Irish themed leg in Dublin! Dublin is somewhere I have always wanted to go!



Leg 8: Ireland --> Budapest, Hungary

Even though there are so many countries in Eastern Europe that need to be visited, and would make a great visit I need another Budapest leg. I need so badly a Spicy Soup switchback! I want to see the winners crapping their pants, at the thought of having to eat a huge bowl of this soup!



Leg 9: Hungary --> Jakarta, Indonesia

Even though Indonesia is a country that has been visited a good amount I would like a Jakarta leg since they have never visited the city, and a good chaotic city leg would be great! I mean a city that has 10 million people in Asia is going to make a good leg!



Leg 10: Indonesia --> Melbourne, Australia

Now we have reached 7 continents! Also, a much needed revisited to Australia, and a visit for the first time to Melbourne! Melbourne is a city the race needs to go to so badly! I think this would be a great leg if they do it right!



Leg 11: Hobert, Australia

This leg was originally going to be Fiji however I thought that we had a Bahamas leg, so we didn't need another island beach leg. I also did think about Queenstown, NZ, and the Nelson bungee jump being a great penultimate leg task however I thought that Tasmania needed a visit more. I hope they do some hard challenges during this leg to see if 3 out of the 4 teams can deserve a spot in the final leg!



Leg 12: Australia --> Seattle, Washington

I thought that a Seattle visit is overdue, and that it would be beautiful in March (since the race would start in February)! I would love to see some sort of memory Roadblock like S12 were it would be very difficult, and take teams maybe hours to solve! Also, not LA or NY so I would be very happy! Also, was thinking maybe the first challenge could be in Vancouver, and teams would fly from Australia to Vancouver then drive 2.5 hours down to Seattle; that is just something to think about!



I think this could be possible however if it happens the chance is probably 40%. I mean this season is supposed to be the best one, they would need to do it right with everything including promotion!



The distance according to Google Maps Measured Distance Feature rounded to the nearest thousand would be: 38,000 mi (62,000 km)! This would be one of the longest routes of the show! S5's is actually around 45,000 mi according to Google Maps. I really don't know how they got 72,000 mi. Also, they are a lot more accurate now with S32 actually being around 31,000 mi instead of 33,000 mi.