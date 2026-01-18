« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion

Xoruz

HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 18, 2026, 06:56:38 PM
January 24
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 19, 2026, 04:16:41 PM
Never have I been more curious about a season of the race than this one. Let's gooooo
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 24, 2026, 07:08:33 AM
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 24, 2026, 03:42:22 PM
I remember the speculation that TAR 38 might have gone to Montenegro, and now Keshet beats them to the punch. I can see a complaint that the episode wasn't distinctly Montenegrin. The balance task has been done before on TAR Israel, and the meat and cheese tasks are iconic TAR staples. The premiere last season was a bit overwhelming 13 teams in a language I don't speak. 7 is more manageable in this case.

Also apparently Regev Hod's sister gave Gali directions.
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 24, 2026, 08:49:08 PM
Oh, we are so back baby. It's like we never left. All of that HaMerotz LaMillion charm is here, and I couldn't keep a smile off my face the whole time through. I loved the split starting lines of seasons 4 and 5, but this time there's not only a U-Turn but each half-leg is also over multiple episodes. Love it. The kings are back!!

Crazy moment happened, though. Reuven & Gali pulled over to ask for directions at one point. Not only were the people they found Israeli tourists, but one of them was the sister of Regev Hod from Season 6! She says "My brother was on the race!"
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 25, 2026, 07:15:55 PM
Which days does this air?
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 25, 2026, 07:49:24 PM
Which days does this air?

Currently on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 11:30:38 AM
Pit Stop on Saturday.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 04:55:18 PM
It honestly wasn't going to be long before the show had to acknowledge public perception of Israel due to Gaza. The show loves interactions with locals tasks, and I don't know if it will change anytime soon. For three episodes in Montenegro, they are going over so much of the country. (Yes I know that it's a small country about the same size as Puerto Rico.) Things like laziness, cats, and tall people are pretty known aspects of Montenegro and were fun incorporations.
