Also, this season has teams bringing back two elements that have long since been banned on the American version of the show (And likely all others)
Paying a taxi and driving behind them, and inviting someone into your car for directions. I personally welcome these back because I thought it was a good, fun element of the race. Each leg's budget, if the leg has a self-drive vehicle, is not designed with paying taxis in mind, so it becomes a budgetary risk to hire a taxi.
I also didn't even realize that Omri was concealing his artificial limb for this leg. That's a rather interesting aspect, and it's even more fascinating to see how that will play out now that they won this leg.
(Also I'm losing my mind because I could swear they did that remote-controlled skateboard task already on the race but I can't remember when for the life of me)