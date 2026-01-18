Oh, we are so back baby. It's like we never left. All of that HaMerotz LaMillion charm is here, and I couldn't keep a smile off my face the whole time through. I loved the split starting lines of seasons 4 and 5, but this time there's not only a U-Turn but each half-leg is also over multiple episodes. Love it. The kings are back!!



Crazy moment happened, though. Reuven & Gali pulled over to ask for directions at one point. Not only were the people they found Israeli tourists, but one of them was the sister of Regev Hod from Season 6! She says "My brother was on the race!"