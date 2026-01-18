« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion

Xoruz

HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 18, 2026, 06:56:38 PM
January 24
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 19, 2026, 04:16:41 PM
Never have I been more curious about a season of the race than this one. Let's gooooo
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 07:08:33 AM
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:50:09 PM by Xoruz »
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 03:42:22 PM
I remember the speculation that TAR 38 might have gone to Montenegro, and now Keshet beats them to the punch. I can see a complaint that the episode wasn't distinctly Montenegrin. The balance task has been done before on TAR Israel, and the meat and cheese tasks are iconic TAR staples. The premiere last season was a bit overwhelming 13 teams in a language I don't speak. 7 is more manageable in this case.

http://mako.co.il/tvbee-tv-review/Article-8abf78a8871fb91027.htm

Also apparently Regev Hod's sister gave Gali directions.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:48:07 PM by Xoruz »
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 08:49:08 PM
Oh, we are so back baby. It's like we never left. All of that HaMerotz LaMillion charm is here, and I couldn't keep a smile off my face the whole time through. I loved the split starting lines of seasons 4 and 5, but this time there's not only a U-Turn but each half-leg is also over multiple episodes. Love it. The kings are back!!

Crazy moment happened, though. Reuven & Gali pulled over to ask for directions at one point. Not only were the people they found Israeli tourists, but one of them was the sister of Regev Hod from Season 6! She says "My brother was on the race!"
