HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion

Offline Xoruz

HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 18, 2026, 06:56:38 PM
January 24
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 19, 2026, 04:16:41 PM
Never have I been more curious about a season of the race than this one. Let's gooooo
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 24, 2026, 07:08:33 AM
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 24, 2026, 03:42:22 PM
I remember the speculation that TAR 38 might have gone to Montenegro, and now Keshet beats them to the punch. I can see a complaint that the episode wasn't distinctly Montenegrin. The balance task has been done before on TAR Israel, and the meat and cheese tasks are iconic TAR staples. The premiere last season was a bit overwhelming 13 teams in a language I don't speak. 7 is more manageable in this case.

Also apparently Regev Hod's sister gave Gali directions.
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 24, 2026, 08:49:08 PM
Oh, we are so back baby. It's like we never left. All of that HaMerotz LaMillion charm is here, and I couldn't keep a smile off my face the whole time through. I loved the split starting lines of seasons 4 and 5, but this time there's not only a U-Turn but each half-leg is also over multiple episodes. Love it. The kings are back!!

Crazy moment happened, though. Reuven & Gali pulled over to ask for directions at one point. Not only were the people they found Israeli tourists, but one of them was the sister of Regev Hod from Season 6! She says "My brother was on the race!"
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 25, 2026, 07:15:55 PM
Which days does this air?
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 25, 2026, 07:49:24 PM
Which days does this air?

Currently on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 27, 2026, 11:30:38 AM
Pit Stop on Saturday.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 27, 2026, 04:55:18 PM
It honestly wasn't going to be long before the show had to acknowledge public perception of Israel due to Gaza. The show loves interactions with locals tasks, and I don't know if it will change anytime soon. For three episodes in Montenegro, they are going over so much of the country. (Yes I know that it's a small country about the same size as Puerto Rico.) Things like laziness, cats, and tall people are pretty known aspects of Montenegro and were fun incorporations.
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 28, 2026, 08:34:41 PM
Very, very glad to see that the integration of tough mental puzzle challenges, like were seen in the previous season, are still here.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 31, 2026, 09:31:04 AM
First time in Albania on Tuesday.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
January 31, 2026, 03:48:20 PM
Very, very glad to see that the integration of tough mental puzzle challenges, like were seen in the previous season, are still here.

It was a welcome element last season, so I'm glad they are continuing with both the music box and the bottle. Reuven kept talking about how he signed up for TAR and not Ninja Israel when it came to the physicality of the stilts task, only for Gali to injure her ankle.
Sad to see them go, but glad that they didn't quit.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
February 03, 2026, 08:26:17 AM
More in Albania on Saturday.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
February 03, 2026, 03:46:58 PM
It's already pretty ambitious to start in a completely new to TAR country. It's another thing to have to separate starts in two completely new to TAR country. Now we get Albania. The start was very reminiscent of the first episode in Montenegro even down to the U-Turn results. The air freshener clue was a nice touch. It was a choice to end the episode by saying that Adi & Or got in trouble with the Albanian army after getting lost at Bunk'Art 1.
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
February 06, 2026, 05:56:17 PM
I was fascinated by Omri's story and incredibly touched by his dedication and drive to enter a competition like this so soon after his accident, not to mention impressed by his and Itai's innovation in overcoming the first challenge. I hope they both go really, really far!
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
February 07, 2026, 09:31:54 AM
Change to the usual schedule. Next episode is on Monday, not Tuesday.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
February 07, 2026, 03:21:19 PM
Or has his priorities while racing, and that includes stopping for souvlaki. Also, bit weird to see Hava Zingboim ads during the long commercial breaks while her children are on the show. A few people were tempting fate with the skateboard task. Cryptic clues are fun, but that Mother Teresa task was a little mean.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
February 09, 2026, 07:03:45 AM
Dubrovnik on Saturday.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
February 09, 2026, 05:23:39 PM
Much like the Montenegro leg, this was an Albania leg and not just a Tirana leg. The fact that they brought the bottles from the code task as the clue for the Pit Stop before revealing the other teams was a fun addition. Adi & Or almost killed it for themselves by seeing Skanderbeg and thinking that they had to go back to Tirana. The bottle even said Lezhë.
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 08:09:05 PM
Ugh, what a misstep. They were doing so well, but then they just had to go back to their old ways and put a pure luck-based task right before the Pit Stop. And it's not even a great one. It's boring to watch people look through a wall of identical bottles, and the ice cream aspect of the task didn't even affect anything; it would've been the same if they were just given a random cork. Please don't let this be a sign of things to come...

I hope I'm understanding things correctly based on what Yehuda was saying, but it sounds like the pairs of teams with matching placements are going to be teamed up in an Intersection for the next leg.
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 10:20:14 PM
I hope I'm understanding things correctly based on what Yehuda was saying, but it sounds like the pairs of teams with matching placements are going to be teamed up in an Intersection for the next leg.

That was my first impression, but I'm still not sure. The preview for episode 7 showed the two pairs driving to their next destination together. Though the presence of a certain task makes it seem that they won't stay together for long.
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 07:41:40 AM
Also, this season has teams bringing back two elements that have long since been banned on the American version of the show (And likely all others)

Paying a taxi and driving behind them, and inviting someone into your car for directions. I personally welcome these back because I thought it was a good, fun element of the race. Each leg's budget, if the leg has a self-drive vehicle, is not designed with paying taxis in mind, so it becomes a budgetary risk to hire a taxi.

I also didn't even realize that Omri was concealing his artificial limb for this leg. That's a rather interesting aspect, and it's even more fascinating to see how that will play out now that they won this leg.

(Also I'm losing my mind because I could swear they did that remote-controlled skateboard task already on the race but I can't remember when for the life of me)
