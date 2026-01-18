Very, very glad to see that the integration of tough mental puzzle challenges, like were seen in the previous season, are still here.



Show content

Sad to see them go, but glad that they didn't quit.

It was a welcome element last season, so I'm glad they are continuing with both the music box and the bottle. Reuven kept talking about how he signed up for TAR and not Ninja Israel when it came to the physicality of the stilts task, only for Gali to injure her ankle.